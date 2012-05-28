(The following was released by the rating agency) NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned seven entities of India's Shree Bankey Behari (SBB) group a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)', and another of its companies a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

Fitch has taken a consolidated view of the SBB group while assigning the ratings to reflect the strong operational linkages among the companies in the group in terms of the same line of business, common founders and fungibility of funds. The seven companies rated at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' are Shree Bankey Bihari Exports limited (SBBEL), Shree Nathjee Roller Mills Limited (SNRML), Mangal Pulses Private Limited (MPPL), Deluxe Cold Storage & Food Processors Limited (DCS), Shree Bankey Behari Food Processors Private Limited (SBBFP), Sargodha Oil Mills Private Limited (SOMPL) and Gagan Pulses Private Limited (GPPL). The entity rated 'Fitch BB+(ind)' is M/s Telu Ram Amar Chand and Company (TRACC).

The ratings reflect the group's large size of operations, over 60 years of experience in food processing industry and its market position as one of the leading companies involved in the trading and milling of agro products in north India. In the financial year ended March 2012 (FY12), consolidated revenue increased to INR35.59bn from INR26.46bn in FY11 due to due to additional sales generated by the four new entities, namely MPPL, GPPL, BFPPL and SNRML. The ratings also draw comfort from the group's reasonable liquidity position as reflected by its moderate average working capital utilisation in FY12, ability to liquidate inventories, and low consolidated inventory days (FY12: 15).

The ratings are, however, constrained by the group's high net debt/EBITDA (net financial leverage, FY12: 6.6x, FY11: 8.8x) and low net interest coverage (FY12: 1.5x, FY11: 1.5x). There has been a yoy improvement in net financial leverage due to a slight improvement in consolidated EBITDA margins to 1.8% from 1.2%. However, margins still remain weak due inherently low value addition in the business and commodity price volatility. Receivable days increased to 41 in FY12 from 33 in FY11.

TRACC's ratings are further constrained by the proprietorship nature of the organisation.

Positive rating action may result from an improvement in EBITDA margin leading to net interest coverage above 2.0x on a sustained basis. Conversely, deterioration in EBITDA margin and/or net interest coverage below 1.25x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

Based in Delhi, the SBB group processes gram dal, gram flour, wheat flour, semolina, and unrefined wheat flour. It also trades agricultural commodities including chickpea. The group sells its products under the brand Deluxe-501.

SBB group's bank loan facilities are rated as follows:

SBBEL:

INR1,900m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

SNRML:

INR500m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

MPPL:

INR250m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

DCS:

INR650m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

SBBFP:

INR250m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

SOMPL:

INR250m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

GPPL:

INR400m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

TRACC

INR250m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'