(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
seven entities of India's Shree Bankey Behari (SBB) group a
National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)', and another of
its companies a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'.
The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is
provided at the end of this commentary.
Fitch has taken a consolidated view of the SBB group while
assigning the ratings to reflect the strong operational linkages
among the companies in the group in terms of the same line of
business, common founders and fungibility of funds. The seven
companies rated at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' are Shree Bankey Bihari
Exports limited (SBBEL), Shree Nathjee Roller Mills Limited
(SNRML), Mangal Pulses Private Limited (MPPL), Deluxe Cold
Storage & Food Processors Limited (DCS), Shree Bankey Behari
Food Processors Private Limited (SBBFP), Sargodha Oil Mills
Private Limited (SOMPL) and Gagan Pulses Private Limited (GPPL).
The entity rated 'Fitch BB+(ind)' is M/s Telu Ram Amar Chand and
Company (TRACC).
The ratings reflect the group's large size of operations,
over 60 years of experience in food processing industry and its
market position as one of the leading companies involved in the
trading and milling of agro products in north India. In the
financial year ended March 2012 (FY12), consolidated revenue
increased to INR35.59bn from INR26.46bn in FY11 due to due to
additional sales generated by the four new entities, namely
MPPL, GPPL, BFPPL and SNRML. The ratings also draw comfort from
the group's reasonable liquidity position as reflected by its
moderate average working capital utilisation in FY12, ability to
liquidate inventories, and low consolidated inventory days
(FY12: 15).
The ratings are, however, constrained by the group's high
net debt/EBITDA (net financial leverage, FY12: 6.6x, FY11: 8.8x)
and low net interest coverage (FY12: 1.5x, FY11: 1.5x). There
has been a yoy improvement in net financial leverage due to a
slight improvement in consolidated EBITDA margins to 1.8% from
1.2%. However, margins still remain weak due inherently low
value addition in the business and commodity price volatility.
Receivable days increased to 41 in FY12 from 33 in FY11.
TRACC's ratings are further constrained by the
proprietorship nature of the organisation.
Positive rating action may result from an improvement in
EBITDA margin leading to net interest coverage above 2.0x on a
sustained basis. Conversely, deterioration in EBITDA margin
and/or net interest coverage below 1.25x on a sustained basis
may result in negative rating action.
Based in Delhi, the SBB group processes gram dal, gram
flour, wheat flour, semolina, and unrefined wheat flour. It also
trades agricultural commodities including chickpea. The group
sells its products under the brand Deluxe-501.
SBB group's bank loan facilities are rated as follows:
SBBEL:
INR1,900m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'
SNRML:
INR500m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch
A3(ind)'
MPPL:
INR250m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch
A3(ind)'
DCS:
INR650m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch
A3(ind)'
SBBFP:
INR250m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch
A3(ind)'
SOMPL:
INR250m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch
A3(ind)'
GPPL:
INR400m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch
A3(ind)'
TRACC
INR250m fund-based limit: assigned 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch
A4+(ind)'