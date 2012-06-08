(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned four Shree Bankey Behari (SBB) group companies' proposed additional bank loans expected ratings as follows: Deluxe Cold Storage & Food Processors Limited (DCS) INR250m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)(exp)'/'Fitch A3(ind)(exp)' Mangal Pulses Private Limited (MPPL) INR250m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)(exp)'/'Fitch A3(ind)(exp)' Gagan Pulses Private Limited (GPPL) INR100m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)(exp)'/'Fitch A3(ind)(exp)' Shree Bankey Behari Exports Limited (SBBEL) INR700m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)(exp)'/'Fitch A3(ind)(exp)'

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

Based in Delhi, the SBB group processes gram dal, gram flour, wheat flour, semolina, and unrefined wheat flour. It also trades agricultural commodities including chickpea. The group sells its products under the brand Deluxe-501.

For a complete rating rationale, please see "Fitch Rates Eight Shree Bankey Bihari Group Entities", dated 28 May 2012 and available on www.fitchratings.com.