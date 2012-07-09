(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has assigned Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited's (SCB)
unsubordinated unsecured revolving debenture programme of up to
THB50bn a National Short-Term rating of 'F1+(tha)'. The
debentures will have a maturity not exceeding 270 days and will
be released in several tranches after the document's filing with
the Securities and Exchange Commission Thailand.
The proceeds will be used for the bank's general corporate
purposes.
SCB's unsubordinated unsecured debenture programme is rated
at the same level as the bank's National Short-Term rating of
'F1+(tha)', which is consistent with its National Long-Term
rating of 'AA(tha)'. The bank's ratings are based on its strong
profitability, strengthened asset quality and reserves, solid
retail and corporate business franchise, and moderate
capitalisation.
SCB, established under the Royal Charter in 1904, is
Thailand's fourth-largest universal bank. The Crown Property
Bureau is the largest private shareholder with a 24% stake. The
Ministry of Finance indirectly holds 23% of SCB through the
Vayupak Fund.