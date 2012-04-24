(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Indonesia's PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology
Tbk (SMART) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' with a
Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has assigned SMART's
proposed senior unsecured bond programme of maximum IDR3trn and
senior unsecured bond tranche I year 2012 of maximum IDR1trn
National Long-Term 'AA(idn)' ratings.
In line with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Methodology, the above ratings reflect the strong strategic and
operational linkages between SMART and its 97.2% majority
shareholders, Golden Agri Resources Ltd (GAR), with SMART
contributing about 32% of GAR's consolidated mature plantations
and crude palm oil (CPO) production. Further, most of SMART's
export sales are channeled through the group's trading arm,
Golden Agri International (GAI), to take advantage of GAR's
established brands and networks. GAR is also guarantor of some
of SMART's debt.
The ratings also take into account GAR's position as the
world's second-largest palm oil plantation company, as measured
by planted area and CPO production, and its vertically
integrated value-chain operation. The ratings further reflect
GAR's favorable plantation profile; 51.1% of its matured
plantation are currently at their most productive age and 34.1%
are young mature and immature plantations. This ensures strong
cash flow generation over the medium-term. Fitch expects GAR to
maintain comfortable liquidity and leverage as it has done over
the past three years, in light of robust demand for CPO over the
medium-term.
Fitch views SMART's expansion strategy to increase its
downstream processing capacity as positive, in view of the
Indonesian government's recent tax changes. This strategy
partially offsets potential margin compression as a result of
the higher CPO export tax imposed in return for lower export tax
on refined product exports.
The ratings are constrained by the inherent cyclicality and
volatility of CPO as a commodity. In addition, Fitch notes the
history of debt restructuring at companies controlled by the
Widjaja family, GAR's major shareholder, may affect SMART's
ability to access bank and capital markets. Although Fitch notes
there have been some improvements with respect to information
transparency and access to bank facilities, it has yet to
demonstrate a strong track record in debt capital markets.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that GAR
will be able to maintain its current financial metrics over the
next 12-24 months; characterised by stable EBITDA margins at
around 17%, manageable funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted
leverage below 2x, and comfortable liquidity.
Negative rating action may be taken if GAR's FFO-adjusted
leverage increases over 2.5x on a sustained basis. No positive
rating action is envisaged given the industry's structural
weaknesses such as inherent volatility.