Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Singapore Banks

SINGAPORE, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today said in its report that the Rating Outlooks on Singapore banks - DBS Bank Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank (all rated 'AA-') - are likely to remain Stable. The banks should be able to keep their credit profiles intact, even as the probability of a fresh global downturn appears increasingly likely.

The agency's expectation stems from the banks' strong and liquid balance sheets, reasonably diversified loan books and satisfactory risk management, and the government's fiscal capacity to introduce countercyclical measures to protect the domestic economy - as evident during the 2008-2009 global turmoil. Downside rating risks could result if the renewed downturn were to be sharp and protracted, resulting in significant capital impairment risks, although Fitch views this likelihood as low in view of the banks' solid loss-absorption defences and satisfactory records.

The Singapore economy is among those at risks of a renewed recession due to its small size and high degree of openness. While the direct impact from the ongoing sovereign crisis in Europe is unlikely to have a significant impact on Singapore banks' balance sheets, their asset quality and profitability is likely to deteriorate against a weakening global economic backdrop. Even then, Fitch believes the risk of capital impairment at present to be low. Such resilience was also observed during the 2008-2009 global downturn, and is broadly consistent with the conclusion of the agency's stress test.

One of the local banks' historical rating strengths is their high-quality capital, and Fitch expects the banks to maintain strong core capitalisation, which will help to preserve their financial profiles in a difficult operating environment. Their core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (without hybrids) remains high, at an average 11% at end-September 2011. The banks' strong deposit base in Singapore continues to support their loan portfolios, including in US dollars. Their loans/deposit ratio has increased to an average 88% at end-September 2011 (end-2010: 82%), but Fitch does not view this as excessive. However, the tight US dollar liquidity needs to be closely monitored for funding risks, as the loan/deposit ratio for all three banks' US dollar books exceeds 100%.

The report titled "2012 Outlook: Singapore Banks" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.