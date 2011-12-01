Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Singapore Banks
SINGAPORE, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today said
in its report that the Rating Outlooks on Singapore banks - DBS
Bank Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank
(all rated 'AA-') - are likely to remain Stable. The banks
should be able to keep their credit profiles intact, even as the
probability of a fresh global downturn appears increasingly
likely.
The agency's expectation stems from the banks' strong and
liquid balance sheets, reasonably diversified loan books and
satisfactory risk management, and the government's fiscal
capacity to introduce countercyclical measures to protect the
domestic economy - as evident during the 2008-2009 global
turmoil. Downside rating risks could result if the renewed
downturn were to be sharp and protracted, resulting in
significant capital impairment risks, although Fitch views this
likelihood as low in view of the banks' solid loss-absorption
defences and satisfactory records.
The Singapore economy is among those at risks of a renewed
recession due to its small size and high degree of openness.
While the direct impact from the ongoing sovereign crisis in
Europe is unlikely to have a significant impact on Singapore
banks' balance sheets, their asset quality and profitability is
likely to deteriorate against a weakening global economic
backdrop. Even then, Fitch believes the risk of capital
impairment at present to be low. Such resilience was also
observed during the 2008-2009 global downturn, and is broadly
consistent with the conclusion of the agency's stress test.
One of the local banks' historical rating strengths is their
high-quality capital, and Fitch expects the banks to maintain
strong core capitalisation, which will help to preserve their
financial profiles in a difficult operating environment. Their
core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (without hybrids) remains
high, at an average 11% at end-September 2011. The banks' strong
deposit base in Singapore continues to support their loan
portfolios, including in US dollars. Their loans/deposit ratio
has increased to an average 88% at end-September 2011 (end-2010:
82%), but Fitch does not view this as excessive. However, the
tight US dollar liquidity needs to be closely monitored for
funding risks, as the loan/deposit ratio for all three banks' US
dollar books exceeds 100%.
The report titled "2012 Outlook: Singapore Banks" is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.