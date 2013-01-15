(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) The Singapore
government's measures to cool the property market, including
higher stamp duty and tighter conditions for mortgages, may curb
the build-up of potential threats to the credit profile of
Singapore banks, Fitch Ratings says.
These measures are part of a continuing policy response to
the threat of a potential property bubble. The authorities have
supplemented a higher tax on residential property purchases for
foreigners and companies with the introduction of a sellers' tax
on industrial property. This is important for the Singapore
banks, as they hold close to half their credit portfolios in
property-related loans. Residential mortgages are a particularly
large component, accounting for around 30% of their loan books.
These changes could dampen demand for mortgages for
residential investment and commercial properties, but Singapore
banks are already quite selective in their lending and
underwriting.
A large proportion of residential mortgages on banks'
balance sheets are reportedly for owner-occupiers, rather than
for investment purposes. The property-cooling measures are aimed
particularly at speculative residential property investment, so
mortgage delinquencies are unlikely to rise significantly beyond
a gradual pace that is to be expected from a slower economy in
the last two quarters. Non-performing loans are at cyclical
lows. As interest rates are not used as a monetary policy tool,
we believe the greater risk for a spike in delinquencies to be a
sharp rise in unemployment - which appears unlikely in the near
term.
The new taxes are coupled with more prudent mortgage
underwriting requirements, which help reduce the build-up of
credit risk. Effective 12 January 2013, loan-to-value (LTV)
limits have been lowered for individuals taking on more than one
mortgage. Cash down-payments for second or subsequent
residential property purchases will increase to 25% from 10%.
The mortgage-servicing ratio limits for public housing loans
will also be tightened. For companies, the LTV cap will be a
very low 20%.
These lending restrictions help underpin the credit profile
of Singapore banks. Their sound balance sheets and diversified
earnings support their ratings, which are amongst the highest
globally. The prudent regulatory backdrop and fiscally strong
sovereign are also contributing factors. We see no weakening of
the banking sector, despite concerns over a possible domestic
housing bubble.
Some of these measures may be temporary, and could be
relaxed to reduce the risk of a particularly severe price
correction. In addition to the taxes and underwriting
requirements, a large supply of public and private housing over
the next few years could help property prices stabilise. The
authorities have announced up to 200,000 housing units to be
completed.