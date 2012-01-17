(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that Singapore REITs (S-REITs) have seen off the global
financial crisis of 2008-2009, and have moved to restructure and
position themselves to weather future credit and liquidity
crises. However, their lack of committed liquidity remains a
risk.
"S-REITs are better placed to weather future crises than
they were previously, although they remain vulnerable due to a
lack of committed facilities and low liquidity coverage, and are
reliant on the Singapore banking sector remaining largely
unaffected by any global economic fallout," says Helen Wong,
Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "However, Fitch
believes that S-REITs' low gearing and strong sponsors would
help to mitigate some liquidity risk."
S-REITs survived the global crisis, largely due to their
distance from the epicenter of the crisis, availability of
funding sources and strong sponsors. The report explains a few
lessons S-REITs have learnt from the global crisis, making them
better placed to weather future crises. It notes that
maintaining a low gearing has provided S-REITs with financial
flexibility in raising additional debt and allowed them to
withstand falling asset prices. Further, S-REITs' increasing
focus on keeping a portion of assets unencumbered will allow
them access to secured funding should unsecured funding become
more expensive or even closed. In addition, diversifying banking
relationships has meant that S-REITs are not dependent on the
willingness or ability of a particular lender for capital. Some
S-REITs have also been proactive in lease renewal and managing
their lease maturity profile.
In particular, Fitch sees the retail and healthcare sectors
of S-REITs as resilient and best- placed to weather further
volatility should another global crisis occur. The industrial
sector would be more vulnerable, while the office and hotel
sectors would be most affected due to their dependency on the
global economy.
The report "Singapore REITs Learnt Lessons from Global
Crisis, Liquidity Remains a Concern" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.