(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 2, 2012--Singapore's real
estate investment trusts (S-REITs) are well placed to weather
tight operating conditions, according to a recently published
report by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "Why
Singapore REITs Can Survive Their Financial Fitness Test."
The report says that the outlook for Singapore's
commercial-leasing segment is becoming more challenging and the
funding environment is likely to become more volatile over the
next two years. But the S-REITs appear to have sufficient
flexibility to overcome a test of their financial management.
"In our base-case scenario, rent declines and possible
higher financing costs will have only a modest impact on the
credit profiles of the eight S-REITs that we rate," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Wee Khim Loy. "The trusts have
increased their financial flexibility and somewhat diversified
their funding sources."
The report warns that dislocation in the credit markets may
still cause significant financial stress because the trusts
continue to rely on bank funding. Also, leverage levels of most
office REITs could become weak for current ratings if property
values decline by up to 10%. This scenario could happen if the
Singapore economy falls into recession and leasing demand
remains weak for a protracted period.
The report addresses frequently asked questions on these
issues, including Standard & Poor's prognosis for the sector
over the next 12 months.
"We maintain a negative outlook for the office segment and a
stable outlook for industrial and retail. Most of the issuers
that we rate are anchored in the investment-grade category,
reflecting the trusts' stable cash flows from leasing activity,"
said Ms. Loy.