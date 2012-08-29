(The following was released by the rating agency)
August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned Singer
(Sri Lanka) PLC's (Singer) proposed three-year senior unsecured
redeemable debentures of up to LKR1bn a National Long-Term
rating of 'A(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects Singer's market position as one of Sri
Lanka's largest consumer durables retailers, as well as its
established franchise and extensive distribution network. The
rating also reflects the company's multi-brand product portfolio
that is diversified across price points and its well managed
financing operations.
Also, Singer has good access to credit from local banks, and
regularly accesses capital markets to raise debt which has
broadened its funding avenues. Singer expects to utilise part of
the issue proceeds to repay maturing debentures, while the
remainder will help restructure its balance sheet by lengthening
the maturity profile of its debt.
The debenture will have a bullet repayment of principal at
maturity, which is in three years post-issuance, and quarterly
coupon payments at either a fixed or floating rate. Singer's
financial leverage (adjusted debt net of cash/operating
EBITDAR), excluding debt of its subsidiary Singer Finance
(Lanka) PLC (SFL, 'BBB+(lka)'/Stable), was low at around 2.4x,
and well below the 4.5x threshold for its current rating. The
company's liquidity was sufficient at end-June 2012, with cash
reserves of LKR362m and unutilised but approved bank lines of
LKR2.1bn covering term-debt due within a year of LKR610m.
A further LKR5bn of Singer's company-level debt consists of
short-term facilities, and is used to fund its working capital
requirements. Fitch does not expect its working capital dynamics
to deteriorate materially in the near term given Singer's strong
market position and strong bargaining power with its suppliers
and distributors.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - a
weakening of Singer's liquidity position or risk profile - a
sustained increase in financial leverage above 4.5x - any
weakening of SFL's risk profile, given the strong linkages
between the two entities
Positive: Fitch does not expect positive rating action in
the medium term, given the degree of susceptibility of consumer
durable retailers' profit margins to macroeconomic cycles.