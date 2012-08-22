(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have lowered our stand-alone credit profile on Singtel
Optus' (Optus) parent company, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
(Singtel, A+/Stable/A-1), to 'a' from 'a+'.
-- We continue to view Optus as a core subsidiary of the
Singtel group and align its rating with the stand-alone credit
profile on Singtel.
-- Accordingly, we have lowered the long-term rating on
Optus to 'A' from 'A+', and affirmed the 'A-1' short-term rating
on Optus. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.
-- The credit rating on Optus does not factor in any
extraordinary support from the government of Singapore, unlike
our credit rating on Singtel.
Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its long-term corporate credit rating on Australian
telecommunication company Singtel Optus Pty Ltd. (Optus) to 'A'
from 'A+'. At the same time, we have affirmed our 'A-1'
short-term rating on Optus. The outlook on the long-term rating
is stable.
Rationale
The downgrade of Optus to 'A' from 'A+' reflects the
lowering of our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) assessment on
Optus' parent, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Singtel,
A+/Stable/A-1), to 'a' from 'a+'. We continue to view Optus as a
core subsidiary of the Singtel group and align its rating with
the stand-alone rating on Singtel.
We consider that the Singtel group's financial profile will
remain within our expectations for the current 'a' SACP in the
next two years. The group faces strong competition in its core
markets and continues to invest in new growth opportunities.
Importantly also, we believe Optus will not benefit from
extraordinary support from the Government of Singapore in times
of financial stress, unlike its parent company.
Notwithstanding the downgrade, we continue to view Optus'
credit profile as robust. The 'A' rating reflects the company's
position as a core subsidiary of Singtel; its solid market
shares in its key business segments (including a near one-third
mobile market share in Australia); the company's low debt
levels, and its strong free-operating cash flow. Partly
offsetting these strengths are the highly competitive operating
environment in Australia; Optus' significant capital-expenditure
requirements associated with ongoing technological change and
developing new revenue streams; and the company's concentrated
earnings profile, which is dominated by mobile services.
Although Singtel does not guarantee Optus' debt obligations,
the rating on Optus benefits from the credit quality of its
parent. In our opinion, Singtel's continuing 100% ownership of
Optus is an important factor underpinning the long-term rating
and reflects Optus' position as a core, material subsidiary in
the Singtel group. Optus is also a significant lender to
Singtel; if Singtel were to repay all of its loans to Optus,
Optus would be in a net cash position. For the year ended March
31 2012, Optus contributed about 59% of Singtel's operational
EBITDA, or about 31% of total proportionate EBITDA when earnings
from Singtel's associates are included.
Optus' revenues and EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30,
2012 declined 3.2% and 2.6% respectively. This is due to
continuing competitive operating conditions in the Australian
market, as well as the impact of reduced mobile termination
rates, and lower equipment sales and service credits under
device repayment plans. We expect the competitive pressure to
become less intense in the next 12 months, compared to that
observed in the past 18 months. Furthermore, our base-case
forecasts indicate that Optus will continue to generate strong
free operating cash flows of about A$1 billion per year despite
market competition and increasing tax payments. These cash flows
will be bolstered by cash inflows from the recently agreed
transaction with the National Broadband Network Company. This
should enable the company to fund future capital investment and
spectrum payments, while maintaining a robust financial risk
profile, including remaining in a net cash position after
netting off intercompany loans to Singtel.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on Optus is 'A-1', which is aligned
with the short-term rating on Singtel. Our assessment of Optus'
"strong" liquidity is also aligned with the parent. We note that
Optus generates robust free-operating cash flow of about A$1.0
billion annually, has no material near-term debt maturities, has
a high standing in credit markets, and has a track record in
maintaining undrawn committed banking lines for financial
flexibility. Also enhancing Optus' liquidity is the company's
ability to borrow from Singtel if required, which could include
the repayment of Singtel's intercompany loans. The next material
debt maturity for Optus is a A$1.2 billion syndicated facility,
maturing in June 2014.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the Optus rating reflects that on the
rating of the company's 100% owner Singtel.
The ratings on Optus may face downward pressure if:
-- Singtel's SACP is further lowered;
-- Singtel reduces its shareholding in Optus, or there is
other evidence that Optus' importance in the Singtel group is
diminishing; or
-- Optus' business or financial risks materially increase.
-- An upgrade on Optus would likely be reliant on a raising
of Singtel's SACP. Related Criteria And Research
-- Singapore Telecommunications 'A+/A-1' Ratings Affirmed;
Outlook Stable, Aug. 22, 2012
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating,
Oct 1, 2010 Ratings List Downgraded
To From
Optus Finance Pty Ltd.
Senior unsecured A A+
Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed
To From
SingTel Optus Pty Ltd.
Corporate credit rating A/Stable/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1
New Rating
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
Analytical factors
Local currency a
Ratings Affirmed
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
Corporate credit rating A+/Stable/A-1
Optus Finance Pty Ltd.
Senior unsecured cnAAA
SingTel Group Treasury Pte. Ltd.
Senior unsecured cnAAA
Senior unsecured A+
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
Senior unsecured A+