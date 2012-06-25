(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SingTel Optus Pty
Limited's (Optus) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'.
The Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirmed Optus's senior
unsecured ratings at 'A'. Under Fitch's 'Parent and Subsidiary
Rating Linkage' criteria, the agency has assessed that a strong
linkage exists between Optus and its parent Singapore
Telecommunications Limited (SingTel; 'A+'/Stable).
The strong ties between SingTel and Optus lead to an
equalization of Optus's rating with SingTel's standalone credit
rating of 'A'. The assessment of strong linkages is underpinned
by SingTel's 100% ownership of Optus and SingTel's majority
representation on the board of Optus. Optus is strategically
important to SingTel, it contributes 43% of SingTel's
consolidated EBITDA and, on average, AUD1bn in dividends
annually. While the linkage between Optus and SingTel is
regarded as strong, Optus's rating does not benefit from any
uplift associated with sovereign support from Singapore's
state-owned enterprise Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd.
SingTel is 54% owned by Temasek, the main investment
vehicle for Singapore ('AAA'/Stable). SingTel's domestic fixed
line and mobile infrastructure is important to the Singapore
economy. Optus's assets are not, in Fitch's view, as critical to
the Singapore economy. As such the agency feels that, in case of
ultimate need, SingTel, and particularly its domestic assets,
are likely to receive government support in priority to Optus.
On a standalone basis, Optus would be rated at 'A-'. The
standalone rating is underpinned by Optus's entrenched number
two position (30% market share) in Australia's mobile, fixed
voice and fixed internet markets.
Optus's market position is further strengthened by the
unbundling of the local loop in Australia. The structural
separation of local loop infrastructure and telecommunication
service provision in Australia (FY12) has led to a more even
playing field.
"Optus's margins are likely to improve over the next 12 to
24 months, in tandem with Telstra if price-based competition
continues to abate" said Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch's
Asia-Pacific Telecommunications, Media and Technology team.
"Optus is on the cusp of rolling out a 4G network after
completing the acquisition of Vividwireless Group (which holds
licences for 2.3GHz spectrum that will be used for Optus's 4G
network) and the signing of a joint-venture agreement with
Vodafone Hutch Australia ('VHA') to share mobile access points.
The role-out of 4G services will bolster Optus's competitive
position" added Mr. Kenny.
Optus's ratings could be upgraded if Fitch's assessment of
SingTel's standalone credit risk is upgraded as long as Fitch
concludes that together legal, operational and strategic ties
between Optus and SingTel remain strong. Likewise, the ratings
could be downgraded if Fitch's assessment of SingTel's
standalone credit rating is downgraded and/or if the agency
concludes that the links between SingTel and Optus weaken
significantly. If the ties between parent and subsidiary were to
weaken to the extent that the top-down rating approach was not
warranted, Fitch would rate Optus on a bottom-up basis. If this
were to happen, Optus would be rated either at its standalone
level of 'A-' or at 'A' if the agency believed that links,
although weakened, warranted a notch of parental support. Fitch
would downgrade Optus's standalone rating of 'A-' should funds
flow from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage fall below
4.5x, and/or projected FFO adjusted net leverage exceed 2x (both
on a sustained basis) and/or if projected operating EBITDAR
margins fell consistently below 25%.