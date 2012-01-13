(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Sistema Shyam Teleservices Limited's (SSTL) bank loan ratings as the loans have been paid in full.

SSTL's bank loan ratings have been withdrawn as follows:

- INR13bn long-term loans - first tranche: 'Fitch A-(SO)(ind)'; rating withdrawn

- INR13bn long-term loans - second tranche: 'Fitch A-(SO)(ind)'; rating withdrawn