(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 1, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Korea-based telecommunications service provider SK Broadband Co. Ltd. at the company's request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook was positive.

A Korean-language version of this media release is available via standardandpoors.co.kr or via Standard & Poor's CreditWire Korea on Bloomberg Professional at SPCK. Complete ratings information is available to RatingsDirect subscribers on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com and RatingsDirect subscribers at www.ratingsdirect.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.