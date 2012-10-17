(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed South Korea-based SK Innovation Co., Ltd's (SKI)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', with Stable
Outlook. Its senior unsecured debt has also been affirmed at
'BBB' and its Short-Term IDR at 'F3'.
The ratings reflect SKI's position as the largest refining
and marketing company (R&M) in Korea and its high level of
diversification among R&M companies. SKI commands the largest
market share of around 34% in the domestic refinery sector
through economies of scale with a refinery capacity of 1.12
million barrels per day and nationwide distribution channels
with 4,452 SK-branded gas stations (as of end-2011). Its higher
degree of earnings stability relative to both peers and
historical trend is provided by vertically-integrated operations
which include petroleum R&M, petrochemicals, exploration and
production (E&P), and lubricants.
SKI's cash flow generation has continued to improve since
2008 and resulted in positive free cash flows in 2011. This was
underpinned by capex control, increasing contributions from the
E&P and lubricant businesses and strong demand for refined
products. Refining margins have softened in 2012 with SKI
incurring large inventory valuation losses in H112 (of around
KRW200bn due to a fall in oil prices).
However, Fitch expects stronger earnings generation in H212
particularly from inventory valuation gains as a result of
increases in crude oil prices during the period. Nevertheless,
the operating environment for SKI is likely to remain
challenging over the next one to two years, due to expansion of
refining and petrochemical capacities in the region. Fitch
expects lower overall profit margins for SKI over this period.
SKI is considering investment opportunities to improve its
growth prospects.
Two major capacity expansions are already underway for both
the lubricants and petrochemical businesses. Apart from a No.3
lubricant base oil (LBO) facility in Ulsan with a capacity of
26,000 barrels per day (b/d) which has commenced commercial
operations in June 2012, another LBO facility with a capacity of
13,300 b/d in Spain is under construction and is set to be
completed by 2014.
Additional para xylene (PX) production facilities in Ulsan
and Incheon with a total production volume of 2.3 million ton
per year are also expected to be completed by end-2014. Both
expansions will more than double the current PX capacity once
they are complete. Among the estimated capex of KRW1.6trn for
the upgrade of its Inchoen refinery complex to PX-focused
manufacturing facilities, SKI is likely to get funding from
external investors for about KRW800bn.
However, no details have been confirmed by the company.
SKI's rating headroom will be materially reduced if this capex
for upgrade is undertaken without new equity or involvement of
external investors. Major risks for refiners such as SKI stem
from fluctuations in petroleum prices and refining margins and
the cyclicality of petrochemicals demand amid a continued global
economic slowdown.
However, Fitch believes that SKI can maintain a credit
profile appropriate for its ratings provided its investments and
the related funding risks are managed effectively.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to negative rating actions include -Margin
deterioration and increase in capex such that funds from
operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage rises above 3.0x on a
sustained basis (end-2011: 1.7x)
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to positive rating actions include -Successful
expansion in E&P production and reserves, accompanied by a
sustained reduction in FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 2.0x.
However, Fitch does not foresee positive rating action in the
short- to medium-term as the proposed capex and a challenging
industry environment are likely to prevent SKI from
de-leveraging.