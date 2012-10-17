(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based SK Innovation Co., Ltd's (SKI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', with Stable Outlook. Its senior unsecured debt has also been affirmed at 'BBB' and its Short-Term IDR at 'F3'.

The ratings reflect SKI's position as the largest refining and marketing company (R&M) in Korea and its high level of diversification among R&M companies. SKI commands the largest market share of around 34% in the domestic refinery sector through economies of scale with a refinery capacity of 1.12 million barrels per day and nationwide distribution channels with 4,452 SK-branded gas stations (as of end-2011). Its higher degree of earnings stability relative to both peers and historical trend is provided by vertically-integrated operations which include petroleum R&M, petrochemicals, exploration and production (E&P), and lubricants.

SKI's cash flow generation has continued to improve since 2008 and resulted in positive free cash flows in 2011. This was underpinned by capex control, increasing contributions from the E&P and lubricant businesses and strong demand for refined products. Refining margins have softened in 2012 with SKI incurring large inventory valuation losses in H112 (of around KRW200bn due to a fall in oil prices).

However, Fitch expects stronger earnings generation in H212 particularly from inventory valuation gains as a result of increases in crude oil prices during the period. Nevertheless, the operating environment for SKI is likely to remain challenging over the next one to two years, due to expansion of refining and petrochemical capacities in the region. Fitch expects lower overall profit margins for SKI over this period. SKI is considering investment opportunities to improve its growth prospects.

Two major capacity expansions are already underway for both the lubricants and petrochemical businesses. Apart from a No.3 lubricant base oil (LBO) facility in Ulsan with a capacity of 26,000 barrels per day (b/d) which has commenced commercial operations in June 2012, another LBO facility with a capacity of 13,300 b/d in Spain is under construction and is set to be completed by 2014.

Additional para xylene (PX) production facilities in Ulsan and Incheon with a total production volume of 2.3 million ton per year are also expected to be completed by end-2014. Both expansions will more than double the current PX capacity once they are complete. Among the estimated capex of KRW1.6trn for the upgrade of its Inchoen refinery complex to PX-focused manufacturing facilities, SKI is likely to get funding from external investors for about KRW800bn.

However, no details have been confirmed by the company. SKI's rating headroom will be materially reduced if this capex for upgrade is undertaken without new equity or involvement of external investors. Major risks for refiners such as SKI stem from fluctuations in petroleum prices and refining margins and the cyclicality of petrochemicals demand amid a continued global economic slowdown.

However, Fitch believes that SKI can maintain a credit profile appropriate for its ratings provided its investments and the related funding risks are managed effectively.

What Could Trigger A Rating Action?

Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to negative rating actions include -Margin deterioration and increase in capex such that funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage rises above 3.0x on a sustained basis (end-2011: 1.7x)

Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to positive rating actions include -Successful expansion in E&P production and reserves, accompanied by a sustained reduction in FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 2.0x. However, Fitch does not foresee positive rating action in the short- to medium-term as the proposed capex and a challenging industry environment are likely to prevent SKI from de-leveraging.