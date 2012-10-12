(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SEOUL, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
South Korea-based SK Telecom Co., Ltd's (SKT; 'A-'/Stable)
USD3bn global medium-term note (MTN) programme an 'A-' rating.
The programme is rated at the same level as SKT's Issuer
Default Rating to reflect that that issues under the programme
will be direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated
obligations of SKT, ranking equally with other senior unsecured
debt, subject to a negative pledge clause. However, as is common
in Korean global bond programmes, the negative pledge clause
does not protect bondholders from subordination through future
grants of senior-ranking security interests to either debt
denominated in Korean won or to debt in any currency with a
maturity less than one year from the date of issue.
Whilst Fitch believes that the company does not plan to
issue secured debt, if such debt were to become a significant
feature in SKT's capital structure, issues from the programme
may be rated lower than 'A-'
Another credit weakness, common to many such programmes in
Korea, is that cross-default provisions only apply to
foreign-currency debt which has a maturity of greater than one
year from the date of issue. Therefore, holders of the notes
will not be able to accelerate on the default of
foreign-currency debt with a maturity less than one year from
the date of issue or of any Korean won debt.
The ratings reflect SKT's position as a fully diversified
telecommunications operator in South Korea, with a leading
market position in the mobile segment, and the second-largest
market share in broadband.
SKT's consolidated operating EBIDAR margin contracted to 26%
in H112 from 31% in H111, due to high marketing expenses in the
competitive 4G market. Net debt also significantly increased to
KRW6.1trn at end-June 2012 from KRW3.3trn at end-2011 due to the
acquisition of SK Hynix Inc. ('BB'/Stable) in February 2012. As
a result, Fitch forecasts that SKT's funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage will increase to 1.6x at end-2012
from just 0.7x at end-2011.
Fitch does not foresee any material improvement in SKT's or
its competitors' operating margins over the next 12-18 months.
This is because all three Korean telecom operators are likely to
pursue aggressive marketing policies to meet long term evolution
(LTE) subscriber targets.
In addition, the regulatory body is likely to maintain
pressure for tariff discounts in the short-to-medium term. As a
result, regulatory risk will continue to weigh on SKT's ratings
through a slowdown in revenue growth and decline in
profitability, as seen in the past.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes that, barring sizable
acquisitions, SKT's financial leverage will slowly improve from
2013. Fitch forecasts that SKT will be able to maintain positive
free cash flow (FCF) generation in 2012 and 2013 as capex
requirements will decline from H212 with the completion of the
nation-wide LTE coverage in H112. As a result, FFO-adjusted net
leverage is likely to fall towards 1.5x by end-2013.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include
- further deterioration in the operating environment
resulting in operating EBITDAR margins below 25%
- FFO adjusted net leverage over 1.75x on a sustained basis
- negative pre-dividend free cash flow on a sustained basis
Positive: Given the company's regulatory and market
environment, positive rating actions are unlikely in the medium
term.