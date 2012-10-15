(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 15, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' rating to Korean
telecommunications service provider SK Telecom Co. Ltd.'s (SKT;
A-/Stable/--) US$3 billion global medium-term note program. The
company will issue senior and unsecured obligations under the
program.
Our ratings on SKT reflect the company's leading position in
Korea's wireless telecommunications market; its strong business
risk profile, backed by strong, stable operating cash flow; and
its modest financial risk profile.
At the same time, our ratings account for intense
competition in the mature domestic market, uncertainty in the
regulatory environment, and the SKT group's aggressive growth
strategy--mainly through its February 2012 acquisition of a 21%
stake in semiconductor maker SK Hynix Inc. (Hynix;
BB-/Stable/--).
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SKT's
strong market position should enable the company to continue to
generate stable cash flows and maintain a strong debt servicing
capability. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation
that SKT will not materially increase its ownership stake or
capital investment in Hynix in the next few years. Our ratings
could come under pressure if any of the following were to occur:
-- A material increase in SKT's ownership stake or capital
investment in Hynix or other substantial investments in noncore
businesses;
-- A substantial weakening of SKT's operating
profitability, likely due to regulatory pressure or intensifying
competition, such that SKT's EBITDA margin dropped to roughly
25%;
-- A rise in debt to EBITDA for SKT--after pro rata
consolidation of Hynix and adjustments for handset receivables
securitizations
--above 2.8x on a sustained basis, mainly due to
larger-than-expected handset receivables securitizations; or --
Debt to EBITDA for SKT
--after pro rata consolidation of Hynix but excluding
adjustments for handset receivables securitizations
--above 1.8x on a sustainable basis as a result of weaker
operating performance or larger-than-expected capital
investments. Though less likely, we may raise our ratings if SKT
shows both sustainable improvement in its financial risk profile
and a more conservative growth strategy.