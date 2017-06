July 10 Moody's Investors Service has assigned provisional ratings of (P)Aaa (sf) to the Class A-1 notes, Class A-2 notes and Class A-3 notes and (P)Aa3 (sf) to the Class B notes to be issued by SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-5. The underlying collateral consists of Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) non-consolidation loans.