SYDNEY, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SMART Series 2011-4US Trust (SMART) notes final ratings as listed below. The transaction is an asset-backed securitisation backed by automotive lease receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited (Macquarie Leasing).

USD100m Class A-1 notes: 'F1+sf'

USD35m Class A-2a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD123m Class A-2b notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD25m Class A-3a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD136m Class A-3b notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD30m Class A-4a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD51m Class A-4b notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD11.075m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD15.229m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD13.844m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD12.46m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD8.307m seller notes: not rated

The notes have been issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited as trustee for SMART Series 2011-4US Trust. SMART Series 2011-4US Trust is a legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust and security trust deed.

At the cut-off date, the Macquarie Leasing's representative collateral portfolio consisted of 16,760 automotive lease receivables totalling approximately AUD553.8m, with an average size of AUD33,041. The pool comprises passenger and light commercial vehicle lease receivables from Australian residents across the country, consisting of amortising principal and interest leases with varying balloon amounts payable at maturity. The weighted average balloon payment for the portfolio is 26.9% (percentage of leases' original balance). The majority of leases consist of novated contracts (60.7%), where the lease is novated to the employer in salary packaging arrangements. Historical gross loss rates by quarterly vintage on passenger vehicle and truck leases ranged between 0.6% and 1.5%, and between 0.5% and 5.0%, respectively.

The final Short-Term 'F1+sf' Rating on the Class A-1 notes and the final Long-Term 'AAAsf' Rating with Stable Outlook on the Class A-2a, A-2b, A-3a, A-3b, A-4a and A-4b notes, are based on: the quality of the collateral; the 11% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B, C, D and E notes and the unrated seller notes and excess spread; a liquidity reserve account sized at 1% of the aggregate invested amount of the notes at closing; the interest rate swap arrangements the trustee has entered into with Macquarie Bank Ltd ('A+'/ Stable/'F1'); and Macquarie Leasing Pty Ltd's lease underwriting and servicing capabilities.

The final ratings assigned to the other classes of notes are based on all the strengths supporting the Class A notes, excluding their credit enhancement levels, but including the credit enhancement provided by each class of notes' respective subordinate notes.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the corresponding new issue report entitled "SMART Series 2011-4US Trust", published today, now available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link.

Included in a corresponding new issue appendix, entitled "SMART Series 2011-4US Trust", is a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms, published today, now available on www.fitchratings.com.