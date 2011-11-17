(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SMART
Series 2011-4US Trust (SMART) notes final ratings as listed
below. The transaction is an asset-backed securitisation backed
by automotive lease receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing
Pty Limited (Macquarie Leasing).
USD100m Class A-1 notes: 'F1+sf'
USD35m Class A-2a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD123m Class A-2b notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD25m Class A-3a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD136m Class A-3b notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD30m Class A-4a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD51m Class A-4b notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD11.075m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD15.229m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD13.844m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD12.46m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD8.307m seller notes: not rated
The notes have been issued by Perpetual Trustee Company
Limited as trustee for SMART Series 2011-4US Trust. SMART Series
2011-4US Trust is a legally distinct trust established pursuant
to a master trust and security trust deed.
At the cut-off date, the Macquarie Leasing's representative
collateral portfolio consisted of 16,760 automotive lease
receivables totalling approximately AUD553.8m, with an average
size of AUD33,041. The pool comprises passenger and light
commercial vehicle lease receivables from Australian residents
across the country, consisting of amortising principal and
interest leases with varying balloon amounts payable at
maturity. The weighted average balloon payment for the portfolio
is 26.9% (percentage of leases' original balance). The majority
of leases consist of novated contracts (60.7%), where the lease
is novated to the employer in salary packaging arrangements.
Historical gross loss rates by quarterly vintage on passenger
vehicle and truck leases ranged between 0.6% and 1.5%, and
between 0.5% and 5.0%, respectively.
The final Short-Term 'F1+sf' Rating on the Class A-1 notes
and the final Long-Term 'AAAsf' Rating with Stable Outlook on
the Class A-2a, A-2b, A-3a, A-3b, A-4a and A-4b notes, are based
on: the quality of the collateral; the 11% credit enhancement
provided by the subordinate Class B, C, D and E notes and the
unrated seller notes and excess spread; a liquidity reserve
account sized at 1% of the aggregate invested amount of the
notes at closing; the interest rate swap arrangements the
trustee has entered into with Macquarie Bank Ltd ('A+'/
Stable/'F1'); and Macquarie Leasing Pty Ltd's lease underwriting
and servicing capabilities.
The final ratings assigned to the other classes of notes are
based on all the strengths supporting the Class A notes,
excluding their credit enhancement levels, but including the
credit enhancement provided by each class of notes' respective
subordinate notes.
