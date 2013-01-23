(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SMART ABS Series 2013-1US Trust's (SMART) notes final ratings. The transaction is a securitisation backed by Australian automotive lease receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited (Macquarie Leasing).

USD100m Class A-1 notes: 'F1+sf' USD60m Class A-2a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD70m Class A-2b notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD50m Class A-3a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD89m Class A-3b notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD106m Class A-4a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD25m Class A-4b notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD5.858m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD19.437m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD13.312m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD11.982m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7.988m seller notes: not rated

The notes were issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited as trustee for SMART ABS Series 2013-1US Trust. The latter is a legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust and security trust deed. The final ratings of the Class A notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the 11% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B, C, D, and E notes; the unrated seller notes and excess spread. They also reflect the liquidity reserve account sized at 1% of the aggregate amount of the notes at closing; the interest rate swap arrangement the trustee has entered into with Macquarie Bank Limited ('A'/Stable/'F1'); the currency swap arrangement the trustee has entered into with Australia & New Zealand Banking Group ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+') and Macquarie Leasing Pty Ltd's lease underwriting and servicing capabilities.

The final ratings on the other classes of notes are based on all the strengths supporting the Class A notes, excluding their credit enhancement levels, but including the credit enhancement provided by each class of notes' respective subordinate notes.

"This is the first SMART ABS transaction to be issued into the US for 2013. The transaction benefits from a highly diverse portfolio in terms of both obligor and regional concentration and is very similar, in both portfolio characteristics and structure, to other SMART ABS Series issued in 2011 and 2012 into the US market," said Courtney Miller, Analyst in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

At the cut-off date, Macquarie Leasing's collateral portfolio consisted of 15,629 leases totalling AUD532.5m with an average size of AUD34,072. The pool comprises passenger and light commercial vehicle lease receivables from Australian residents across the country, consisting of amortising principal and interest leases with varying balloon amounts payable at maturity.

The main industry exposures include property and business services (36.1%); government, administration & defence (15.9%); health & community services (9.5%); other industries (8.3%); transport & storage (8.1%); and construction (6.7%). The weighted average balloon payment for the portfolio is 26% of the original lease balance. The majority of leases consist of novated contracts (61.3%), where the lease is novated to the employer in salary packaging arrangements.

Historical gross loss rates by quarterly vintage on passenger vehicle and truck leases range between 0.3% and 1.8%, and between 0.5% and 5%, respectively.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the corresponding new issue report entitled "SMART ABS Series 2013-1US Trust", available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included in a corresponding appendix is a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.