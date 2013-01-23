(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SMART
ABS Series 2013-1US Trust's (SMART) notes final ratings. The
transaction is a securitisation backed by Australian automotive
lease receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited
(Macquarie Leasing).
USD100m Class A-1 notes: 'F1+sf' USD60m Class A-2a notes:
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD70m Class A-2b notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD50m Class A-3a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD89m Class A-3b notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD106m Class A-4a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD25m Class A-4b notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD5.858m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD19.437m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD13.312m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD11.982m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD7.988m seller notes: not rated
The notes were issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
as trustee for SMART ABS Series 2013-1US Trust. The latter is a
legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust
and security trust deed. The final ratings of the Class A notes
are based on the quality of the collateral; the 11% credit
enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B, C, D, and E
notes; the unrated seller notes and excess spread. They also
reflect the liquidity reserve account sized at 1% of the
aggregate amount of the notes at closing; the interest rate swap
arrangement the trustee has entered into with Macquarie Bank
Limited ('A'/Stable/'F1'); the currency swap arrangement the
trustee has entered into with Australia & New Zealand Banking
Group ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+') and Macquarie Leasing Pty Ltd's lease
underwriting and servicing capabilities.
The final ratings on the other classes of notes are based on
all the strengths supporting the Class A notes, excluding their
credit enhancement levels, but including the credit enhancement
provided by each class of notes' respective subordinate notes.
"This is the first SMART ABS transaction to be issued into
the US for 2013. The transaction benefits from a highly diverse
portfolio in terms of both obligor and regional concentration
and is very similar, in both portfolio characteristics and
structure, to other SMART ABS Series issued in 2011 and 2012
into the US market," said Courtney Miller, Analyst in Fitch's
Structured Finance team.
At the cut-off date, Macquarie Leasing's collateral
portfolio consisted of 15,629 leases totalling AUD532.5m with an
average size of AUD34,072. The pool comprises passenger and
light commercial vehicle lease receivables from Australian
residents across the country, consisting of amortising principal
and interest leases with varying balloon amounts payable at
maturity.
The main industry exposures include property and business
services (36.1%); government, administration & defence (15.9%);
health & community services (9.5%); other industries (8.3%);
transport & storage (8.1%); and construction (6.7%). The
weighted average balloon payment for the portfolio is 26% of the
original lease balance. The majority of leases consist of
novated contracts (61.3%), where the lease is novated to the
employer in salary packaging arrangements.
Historical gross loss rates by quarterly vintage on
passenger vehicle and truck leases range between 0.3% and 1.8%,
and between 0.5% and 5%, respectively.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed
in the corresponding new issue report entitled "SMART ABS Series
2013-1US Trust", available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the above link. Included in a corresponding appendix
is a description of the representations, warranties, and
enforcement mechanisms.