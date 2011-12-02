(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has withdrawn its ABOVE
AVERAGE servicer evaluation ranking on SMBC Servicer Co. Ltd. as
a consumer finance special servicer at the company's request.
Meanwhile, we are maintaining our STRONG servicer evaluation
ranking with a stable outlook on SMBC Servicer as a commercial
loan special servicer, and we will continue our surveillance on
the company.
Standard & Poor's servicer evaluations are based on an
objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer's
operational capabilities for servicing various types of
receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we
assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE
AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.
RANKING WITHDRAWN
SMBC Servicer Co. Ltd.
Consumer finance special servicer ABOVE AVERAGE/Stable