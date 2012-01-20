(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- The transaction has increased its class A bond issuance
by A$109 million and class B bond issuance by A$2 million.
-- We have affirmed the ratings on the class A and class B
bonds following the increases.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 20, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed the ratings on the
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by
Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for SMHL Series Private Placement
Trust 2011-1. The rating affirmations follow increases of A$109
million in the transaction's class A note balance and A$2
million in the transaction's class B note balance. The proceeds
from the notes issued are used to fund additional loans as
contemplated in the transaction structure.
The affirmation reflects:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio;
-- The support provided by lenders' mortgage insurance
(LMI) policies from Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty
Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--), which covers 100% of the principal balance
and any unpaid interest of each loan;
-- For the class A notes, the subordination of the class B
notes equal to 1.89% credit support;
-- Our view that the liquidity facility, equaling 1.6% of
the notes outstanding, within the transaction is adequate under
our stress assumptions to cover timely payment of interest; and
-- The availability of the interest rate swap from
counterparties consistent with levels accepted in our criteria
to hedge the receipts from fixed-rate loans against the
floating-rate obligations of funds.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Class Rating
Class A AAA (sf)
Class B AA- (sf)