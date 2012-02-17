(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- SMHL Series Private Placement Trust 2011-2 is a
securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by
Members Equity Bank Pty Ltd.
-- We assigned our ratings on the two classes of bonds
issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee of SMHL Series Private
Placement Trust 2011-2.
-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's
credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features
based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 17, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the two
classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee of SMHL Series Private
Placement Trust 2011-2 (see list). SMHL Series Private Placement
Trust 2011-2 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages
originated by Members Equity Bank Pty. Ltd. (ME Bank;
BBB/Stable/A-2)
The ratings reflect our view of:
-- The revolving nature of the transaction and the credit
risk of the pool of assets;
-- ME Bank's underwriting standards, underwriting
processes, and servicing quality;
-- The support provided by the lenders' mortgage insurance
(LMI) policies from Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty.
Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--), which covers 100% of the principal balance
and any unpaid interest of each loan;
-- The Strong residential loan servicer ranking that
Standard & Poor's has assigned to ME Bank;
-- The interest-rate swap provided by Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), which will hedge
any receipts from fixed-rate mortgage loans against the
variable-rate obligations;
-- Liquidity equal to 2.1% of bonds issued, which is
provided by a liquidity facility. Liquidity can be drawn to
cover interest payments on the rated bonds and trust expenses;
-- The threshold rate mechanism, whereby the manager is
required to set the interest rate on the underlying mortgage
loans at a level that meets the obligations of the trust;
-- The availability of an extraordinary expense reserve,
which can be used to cover any potential unexpected expenses;
and
-- For the class A bonds, the subordination of the class B
bonds equal to 3.2% credit support
The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia)
Pty Ltd. whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant
information about the structured finance instruments the subject
of this rating report or whether relevant information remains
non-public.
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities.
The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report in this
credit rating report is available here
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Class Rating Amount (mils.)
A AAA (sf) A$145.2
B AA A$4.8
