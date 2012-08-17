(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- The transaction has increased its class A note issuance
by A$88 million and class B note issuance by A$200,000.
-- We have affirmed our ratings on the class A and class B
notes after the increase.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 17, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on the
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by
Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for SMHL Series Private Placement
Trust 2011-1. The rating affirmations follow an increase of A$88
million in the transaction's class A note balance and A$200,000
in the transaction's class B note balance. The proceeds from the
issued notes are used to fund additional loans as contemplated
in the transaction structure.
The affirmation reflects:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio.
-- Our view that the support provided by lenders' mortgage
insurance (LMI) policies and the 2.01% subordination provided by
the class B notes are sufficient to withstand the stresses
commensurate with the ratings. The LMI policies cover 100% of
the principal balance of each loan, including accrued interest
over the recovery period and reasonable realization costs.
-- Our expectation that the liquidity facility, equaling
1.80% of the notes outstanding within the transaction, is
adequate under our stress assumptions to cover timely payment of
interest.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7
requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to
include a description of the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description
of how they differ from the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The
Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Class Rating
Class A AAA (sf)
Class B AA- (sf)
