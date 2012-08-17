(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- The transaction has increased its class A note issuance by A$88 million and class B note issuance by A$200,000.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the class A and class B notes after the increase.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on the residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for SMHL Series Private Placement Trust 2011-1. The rating affirmations follow an increase of A$88 million in the transaction's class A note balance and A$200,000 in the transaction's class B note balance. The proceeds from the issued notes are used to fund additional loans as contemplated in the transaction structure.

The affirmation reflects:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio.

-- Our view that the support provided by lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) policies and the 2.01% subordination provided by the class B notes are sufficient to withstand the stresses commensurate with the ratings. The LMI policies cover 100% of the principal balance of each loan, including accrued interest over the recovery period and reasonable realization costs.

-- Our expectation that the liquidity facility, equaling 1.80% of the notes outstanding within the transaction, is adequate under our stress assumptions to cover timely payment of interest.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating

Class A AAA (sf)

Class B AA- (sf)

