(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 11 classes of the SMHL series of Australian RMBS and three classes of Maxis Loans Securitisation Fund 2008-1. At the same time, Fitch has removed the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on 4 classes and assigned a Stable Outlook. The transactions are securitisations of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by Members Equity Bank Pty Ltd (ME Bank). The rating actions are as listed below.

SMHL Global Fund No.8 (SMHL GF No.8):

USD136.4m Class A1 (ISIN US78453YAA10) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR110.6m Class A2 (ISIN XS0230196478) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD45m Class B (ISIN AU300GLO8013) affirmed at 'A+sf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

SMHL Global Fund No.9 (SMHL GF No.9):

USD278.1m Class A1 (ISIN US78453NAA54) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR93.4m Class A2 (ISIN XS0270008948) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD86.8m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0000428) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD57m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0000436) affirmed at 'A+sf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

SMHL Global Fund 2007-1 (SMHL GF 2007-1):

USD299m Class A1 (ISIN US78454EAA47) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR124.6m Class A2 (ISIN XS0302806012) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD212.5m Class A3 (ISIN XS0302806012) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD64m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0002887) affirmed at 'A+sf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

Maxis Loan Securitisation Fund 2008-1 (Maxis 2008-1):

AUD123.5m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0006151) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD10.8m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0006169) affirmed at 'AAA'sf; Outlook Stable

AUD11.3m Class B (ISIN AU3FN 0006177) affirmed at 'A+sf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

The removal of the RWN follows ME Bank's modification of the affected transactions by issuing liquidity bonds that will provide credit enhancement to the Class B notes in response to Fitch's updated criteria "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance (LMI) in RMBS" dated 10 August 2011. Prior to ME Bank's changes, class B notes in the four transactions had no subordination. All loans in the underlying portfolios are covered by mortgage insurance, with policies provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.

"Performance in the SMHL transactions is within expectations and with arrears below Dinkum levels and minimal level of defaults and losses. The LMI has paid 90-100% of the submitted claims. 90+ days arrears in Maxis 2008-1 have significantly increased over the last 12 months, but they are currently within the applicable rating stresses" said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "The structural changes implemented by ME Bank will strongly benefit the rated notes and will be a significant source of credit enhancement which is expected to stabilise any deterioration in an A+sf scenario".

As of end-December 2011, 30+ days arrears for SMHL GF No.8, SMHL GF No.9, and SMHL GF No.2007-1 amounted to 1.22%, 1.16% and 1.08% respectively. SMHL GF No.8, SMHL GF No.9, and SMHL GF No.2007-1 have experienced nine, three and eight loan defaults respectively for a total amount of AUD4.1m.

Maxis 2008-1 is performing slightly worse than the SMHL transactions, reflecting the different origination standards. As of end-December 2011, 30+ days and 90+ days amounted to 3.8% and 2.52% respectively. However, only two loans have defaulted since closing totalling AUD476,247. Moreover, losses have been low at AUD77,928 and have been paid in full by the LMI provider.

For more information on arrears, defaults, prepayments and other historical performance data, please refer to "Deal Performance" in the Surveillance section of the respective transaction on www.fitchratings.com.