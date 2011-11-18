(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- The transaction has increased its class A1 bond issuance by A$13.2 million and class B bond issuance by A$6.8 million.

-- We have affirmed the ratings on the class A1 and class B bonds following the increases.

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 18, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed the ratings on the residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for SMHL Private Placement Trust 2008-1. The rating affirmations follow increases of A$13.2 million in the transaction's class A1 note balance and A$6.8 million in the transaction's class B note balance. The proceeds from the notes issued are used to fund additional loans as contemplated in the transaction structure.

The affirmation reflects:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio;

-- Our view that the support provided by lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) policies, covering 100% of the outstanding principal balance of each loan, including accrued interest and reasonable realization cost;

-- For the class A1 notes, the subordination of the class B notes equal to 5.1% credit support;

-- Our view that the liquidity facility, equaling 1.3% of the notes outstanding, within the transaction is adequate under our stress assumptions to cover timely payment of interest; and

-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest rate swap provided by National Australia Bank Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1), to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating

Class A1 AAA (sf)

Class B AA- (sf)

