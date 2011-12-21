(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- The transaction has increased its class A bond issuance by A$200 million and class B bond issuance by A$4 million.

-- We have affirmed the ratings on the class A and class B bonds following the increases.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed the ratings on the residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for SMHL Series Private Placement Trust 2011-1. The rating affirmations follow increases of A$200 million in the transaction's class A note balance and A$4 million in the transaction's class B note balance. The proceeds from the notes issued are used to fund additional loans as contemplated in the transaction structure.

The affirmation reflects:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio;

-- The support provided by lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) policies from Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--) which covers 100% of the principal balance and any unpaid interest of each loan;

-- For the class A notes, the subordination of the class B notes equal to 1.92% credit support;

-- Our view that the liquidity facility, equaling 1.6% of the notes outstanding, within the transaction is adequate under our stress assumptions to cover timely payment of interest; and

-- The availability of the interest rate swap from counterparties consistent with levels accepted in our criteria, to hedge the receipts from fixed-rate loans against the floating-rate obligations of funds.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating

Class A AAA (sf)

Class B AA- (sf)

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011