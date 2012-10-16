(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Softbank has announced it will buy a 70% stake in
U.S.-based wireless company Sprint Nextel for $20.1 billion and
make it a consolidated subsidiary.
-- We maintain our view that the transaction, if it proceeds
as planned, will likely undermine Softbank's financial profile,
because of the debt-financed acquisition cost and weaker cash
flow generation of Sprint Nextel.
-- We kept our corporate credit and issue ratings on
Softbank on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch status when the
transaction closes, which is most likely to occur in mid-2013.
Based on the information available to date, we expect to lower
the ratings on Softbank to the 'BB' rating category if the
transaction proceeds as planned.
Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept
its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt
ratings on Softbank Corp. on CreditWatch with negative
implications, following the company's announcement that it will
buy a 70% stake in U.S.-based wireless service provider Sprint
Nextel Corp. (B+/Watch Pos/--) for $20.1 billion and make Sprint
a consolidated subsidiary, mostly likely in mid-2013. The
transaction, if it proceeds as planned, is likely to materially
weaken Softbank's financial risk profile, in our view. We expect
to resolve the CreditWatch status when the transaction closes,
which is most likely to occur in mid-2013.
Rationale
Softbank will finance the $20.1 billion acquisition cost
mostly through debt funding. An $8 billion equity infusion from
Softbank to Sprint--which is part of the total acquisition
cost--is likely to cover Sprint's funding needs to enhance its
network and to partially refinance existing debt. Nevertheless,
because the capital infusion is debt financed by Softbank, the
financial burden on Softbank on a consolidated group basis will
increase. In addition, plans by Softbank to invest substantially
to expand and upgrade its mobile network in Japan will pressure
its free operating cash flow for at least the next few years, in
our view. Accordingly we expect the transaction will likely
materially undermine Softbank's "intermediate" financial risk
profile. At the moment, Sprint's financial risk profile is
"highly leveraged" and its liquidity is "less than adequate."
Preliminarily, we do not believe a potential investment
would create meaningful synergies as the two companies operate
in different geographic markets. Challenges remain for Sprint
under Softbank ownership, given the highly competitive U.S.
telecoms market, which is dominated by two larger and more
profitable players, AT&T and Verizon Wireless. The business
benefits of the transaction would likely only occur over time,
in terms of cost savings on handsets and network equipment, and
as a result of greater financial flexibility allowing a
consistently higher level of investment in the business.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch status when the
transaction closes, which is most likely to occur in mid-2013.
However, we would expect to provide more clarity on the ultimate
ratings outcome as the companies provide more information on
financial policy and strategic direction. At this stage, we
think it is likely that we will lower the corporate credit
rating on Softbank to the 'BB' category, given the weaker
financial profile of the combined entity and the degree of
execution risk associated with this transaction, as well as
Softbank's aggressive growth strategy. To resolve the
CreditWatch, we will assess the following: Sprint's position in
Softbank's global strategy; the integration and execution risks
for the Softbank group associated with entering the U.S. market;
medium-term business synergies from the merger for both
companies; Sprint's funding requirements; and Softbank's
financial policy and its willingness to provide extraordinary
financial support to Sprint.
Ratings List
Ratings Kept On CreditWatch
Softbank Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/--
Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg