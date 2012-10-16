(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Softbank has announced it will buy a 70% stake in U.S.-based wireless company Sprint Nextel for $20.1 billion and make it a consolidated subsidiary.

-- We maintain our view that the transaction, if it proceeds as planned, will likely undermine Softbank's financial profile, because of the debt-financed acquisition cost and weaker cash flow generation of Sprint Nextel.

-- We kept our corporate credit and issue ratings on Softbank on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch status when the transaction closes, which is most likely to occur in mid-2013. Based on the information available to date, we expect to lower the ratings on Softbank to the 'BB' rating category if the transaction proceeds as planned.

Rating Action

On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Softbank Corp. on CreditWatch with negative implications, following the company's announcement that it will buy a 70% stake in U.S.-based wireless service provider Sprint Nextel Corp. (B+/Watch Pos/--) for $20.1 billion and make Sprint a consolidated subsidiary, mostly likely in mid-2013. The transaction, if it proceeds as planned, is likely to materially weaken Softbank's financial risk profile, in our view. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch status when the transaction closes, which is most likely to occur in mid-2013.

Rationale

Softbank will finance the $20.1 billion acquisition cost mostly through debt funding. An $8 billion equity infusion from Softbank to Sprint--which is part of the total acquisition cost--is likely to cover Sprint's funding needs to enhance its network and to partially refinance existing debt. Nevertheless, because the capital infusion is debt financed by Softbank, the financial burden on Softbank on a consolidated group basis will increase. In addition, plans by Softbank to invest substantially to expand and upgrade its mobile network in Japan will pressure its free operating cash flow for at least the next few years, in our view. Accordingly we expect the transaction will likely materially undermine Softbank's "intermediate" financial risk profile. At the moment, Sprint's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" and its liquidity is "less than adequate."

Preliminarily, we do not believe a potential investment would create meaningful synergies as the two companies operate in different geographic markets. Challenges remain for Sprint under Softbank ownership, given the highly competitive U.S. telecoms market, which is dominated by two larger and more profitable players, AT&T and Verizon Wireless. The business benefits of the transaction would likely only occur over time, in terms of cost savings on handsets and network equipment, and as a result of greater financial flexibility allowing a consistently higher level of investment in the business.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch status when the transaction closes, which is most likely to occur in mid-2013. However, we would expect to provide more clarity on the ultimate ratings outcome as the companies provide more information on financial policy and strategic direction. At this stage, we think it is likely that we will lower the corporate credit rating on Softbank to the 'BB' category, given the weaker financial profile of the combined entity and the degree of execution risk associated with this transaction, as well as Softbank's aggressive growth strategy. To resolve the CreditWatch, we will assess the following: Sprint's position in Softbank's global strategy; the integration and execution risks for the Softbank group associated with entering the U.S. market; medium-term business synergies from the merger for both companies; Sprint's funding requirements; and Softbank's financial policy and its willingness to provide extraordinary financial support to Sprint.

Ratings List

Ratings Kept On CreditWatch

Softbank Corp.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/--

Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg