TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) April 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its ratings on Japan-based telecommunications and Internet company Softbank Corp. (BBB/Stable/--) will not be affected by its change to a more moderate financial policy.

The company announced Thursday, April 26, 2012, that it would change its financial policy to focus more on growth and shareholder returns. Prior to the announcement, the company had made a priority of repaying debt and aimed to become debt free on a net basis by the company's definition by the close of fiscal 2014 (ending March 31, 2015). We had not incorporated the achievement of this goal into our base case, but we saw the commitment as positive for Softbank's creditworthiness because it signaled a conservative financial policy.

Nevertheless, we believe Softbank's change to a more moderate financial policy will not significantly affect the company's creditworthiness, given significant improvements in its generation of cash flow and financial risk profile in recent years. We expect total debt to EBITDA for Softbank to improve gradually in the next one to two years in line with growth in the company's EBITDA.