TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' its long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Japan-based telecommunications and Internet company Softbank Corp. The upgrade reflects our view that Softbank is likely to maintain its brisk operating performance, mainly in its core mobile business, and that the company is likely to gradually improve its financial risk profile despite increasing capital expenditures. The stable outlook reflects our view that Softbank is likely to steadily grow earnings in its mobile and other businesses and that stable cash flow should allow it to cover its significant capital expenditures and repay its debts gradually.

Softbank has demonstrated strong operating performance, mainly in the form of strong profits in its mobile business, in which Softbank, through subsidiary Softbank Mobile, introduced smartphones more swiftly than its rivals. As a result, the company achieved a record-high operating profit for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2011--the sixth consecutive year of improved operating profit in the first half. Its EBITDA margin also stood at a record-high 32.5%. In October 2011, a rival carrier to Softbank began to sell a popular model of smartphone that Softbank had previously sold exclusively. As such, the competition Softbank faces is intensifying. However, we believe the company will continue to maintain steady operating performance in its mobile business in the next two to three years, backed by skillful marketing and swift acquisition of new smartphone subscribers. In addition, we believe the company is likely to increase profits in its fixed-line business through acquisition of new corporate customers and cost reductions. Furthermore, strong brand recognition and steady revenue from Internet advertising enable its Internet business, Yahoo! JAPAN, to continue to improve consolidated earnings.

Softbank faces constraints on capacity as the volume of traffic on its network rises because of an increase in subscribers and data-intensive products and services. To resolve this issue, we expect the company to significantly increase capital expenditure for at least the next two years. However, we believe Softbank's stable cash flow and adequate liquidity will enable it to gradually improve its financial standing and at the same time execute its capital expenditure plan. Its ratio of consolidated debt (adjusted for lease and other debtlike obligations) to EBITDA stood at 2.4x in September 2011, an improvement on 2.9x in March 2011, mainly due to its refinancing of the whole business securitization of its mobile business and its conversion of convertible bonds to equity. We expect the ratio to remain below 2.5x. We also believe the company will prudently manage its growth strategy and control its financial standing under its moderate fianncial policy.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Softbank is likely to achieve steady earnings growth in its mobile and other businesses, backed by skillful marketing, improving brand recognition, and improvements to network capacity and quality. In our opinion, cash flow from its mobile business should allow Softbank to cover significant capital expenditures and gradually repay its debt.

We would consider raising the ratings if Softbank were to achieve a sustained improvement in its financial standing through a further reduction of its debt while maintaining competitiveness in subscriber acquisitions, growing its revenue, and improving its network capacity and quality. An upgrade would be contingent on the company keeping total debt to EBITDA below 2.0x. We would consider lowering the ratings if the competitive environment for the domestic telecommunications industry deteriorates, the competitiveness and profitability of the company's mobile and other segments significantly deteriorate, or there is a significant deterioration in its financial standing--including a ratio of total debt to EBITDA approaching 3.0x.