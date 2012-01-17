(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'BBB (sf)' or
'BBB' its ratings on the trust certificates, asset-backed loans
(ABLs), and notes issued/extended under 11 securitization
transactions backed by lease and loan receivables extended to
Softbank Mobile Corp. (SBM; NR), a subsidiary of Softbank Corp.
(BBB/Stable/--) (see list below).
The 11 transactions are backed primarily by lease and loan
receivables extended to SBM. In assessing the credit quality of
SBM, we considered SBM's mobile telecommunications business, its
position within the Softbank Group, as well as the group's
strong unity. We take the view that SBM's credit quality depends
to an extent on the credit quality of the entire Softbank
Group.Based on our analysis of the credit quality of the
transaction's underlying lease and loan receivables, which we
conducted after taking into account the above factors, we
believe the credit quality of the receivables to be commensurate
with a 'BBB' rating. We today raised our ratings on the above 11
transactions to reflect this view.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure
Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.
RATINGS RAISED
Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization
Series 1
JPY25.0 bil. trust certificates due April 2014
Class To From Init
amt Coupon
1 (With deferrable dividends) BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY21
bil. Floating
2 (With deferrable dividends) BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY4
bil. Fixed
Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization
Series 2
JPY24.9 bil. trust certificates due May 2014
Class To From Init
amt Coupon
1 (With deferrable dividends) BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)
JPY24.9 bil. Floating
Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization
Series 3
Approx. JPY20.08 bil. trust certificates due March 2013
Class To From Init
amt Coupon
Investor trust certificates BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY20
bil. Floating
DW Finance Ltd.
JPY61.4 bil. Series 1 notes due June 2014
Class To From Init amt
Coupon
A BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)
JPY22.7 bil. Fixed
B (With deferrable interest) BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)
JPY33.8 bil. Floating
C (With deferrable interest) BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY4.9
bil. Floating
Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization
Beneficial Interests and ABL Series 4
JPY9.9 bil. trust certificates and ABL due August 2015
Class To From
Init amt Coupon
Class A Investor trust certificates BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)
JPY8.9 bil. Fixed
ABL BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)
JPY1.0 bil. Fixed
ORIX-SBM Trust 1
Approx. JPY17.88 bil. class A beneficial interests and ABLs
Class To From
Initial amount
Class A beneficial interests BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)
JPY16.88 bil.
ABLs BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY1.0
bil.
Trust Dante
JPY3.01 bil. lease trust certificates
Class To From Initial amount
Lease BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY3.01 bil.
Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization
Trust Certificates and ABL Series 1
JPY4.1 bil. trust certificates and ABL due February 2013
Class To From Initial amount Coupon type
A BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY3.6 bil. Fixed
C BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY0.5 bil. Fixed
Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization
Trust Certificates and ABL Series 2
JPY7.9 bil. trust certificates due February 2013
Class To From Initial amount Coupon type
A BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY7.9 bil. Fixed
Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization
Repackage Trust Certificates and ABL
JPY1.056 bil. trust certificates and ABL due February 2013
Class To From Initial amount Coupon type
ABL BBB BBB- JPY1.0 bil. Floating
C BBB BBB- JPY56 mil. Fixed
Softbank Mobile Lease And Loan Receivables Securitization
Trust Certificates Series 3
JPY4.7 bil. trust certificates due April 2013
Class To From Initial amount Coupon type
A BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY4.4 bil. Fixed
C BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY0.3 bil. Fixed
A Japanese-language version of this media release is
available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at
www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg
Professional at SPCJ.