TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 12, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its ratings on Sojitz Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) are unaffected after the general trading company revised its forecast for fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) to a loss from its previous forecast for a gain.

Sojitz now expects to post a net loss of JPY12 billion, compared with its earlier forecast for a JPY16 billion profit. This is a result of its drawing down deferred tax assets in response to the proclamation of a law related to lowering corporate taxes.

Our ratings on Sojitz are unaffected because the loss forecast is due to an accounting adjustment and does not accompany outward cash flow. Therefore, we expect the impact on the company's business results to be temporary. In addition, Standard & Poor's excludes tax loss carryforwards when assessing the company's capitalization, and therefore, the drawing down of tax assets does not affect our ratings on the company.

