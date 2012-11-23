‘Wonder Woman’ Conquers the Domestic Box Office With Heroic $100.5 Million
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold a teleconference at 11:30am (Tokyo/Seoul time), Friday 23 November 2012, to discuss the decline of the Japanese technology giants.
The agency has downgraded Sony Corporation and Panasonic Corporation to speculative grade with Negative Outlook. A separate announcement on the rating action is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The teleconference will be hosted by Matt Jamieson, Head of Asia-Pacific Research of the Corporate Ratings Group. He will kick off the discussion with a 10-minute briefing, followed by a Q&A session with callers.
Investors and other market participants can contact Rachel Loh (rachel.loh@fitchratings.com, +65 6796 7209) for enquiries.
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
June 4 Suzhou China Create Special Material Co Ltd