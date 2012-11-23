(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold a teleconference at 11:30am (Tokyo/Seoul time), Friday 23 November 2012, to discuss the decline of the Japanese technology giants.

The agency has downgraded Sony Corporation and Panasonic Corporation to speculative grade with Negative Outlook. A separate announcement on the rating action is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The teleconference will be hosted by Matt Jamieson, Head of Asia-Pacific Research of the Corporate Ratings Group. He will kick off the discussion with a 10-minute briefing, followed by a Q&A session with callers.

Investors and other market participants can contact Rachel Loh (rachel.loh@fitchratings.com, +65 6796 7209) for enquiries.