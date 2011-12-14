(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the outlook for South Korean life insurance sector is stable, taking into consideration the benign economic conditions in South Korea, continued demand for insurance policies, and increasing emphasis on prudent capital management.

Premium growth is expected to be sustained in 2012, driven by an ageing population, greater spending power and rising risk-awareness among consumers. Fitch believes that the key growth areas are likely to centre on traditional protection-related, health insurance and pension products.

Profitability of the South Korean life sector, especially the older and larger insurance companies, continues to be affected by a negative spread burden. Nonetheless, Fitch expects the negative spread to gradually narrow as insurers shift their emphasis from fixed-rate to floating-rate products and to products with low or non-guaranteed benefits.

"There will be continued IPO listings by South Korean life insurers, albeit at a slower pace compared to the past two years, weighed down by generally weaker investor sentiment arising from uncertainty over the global financial markets," says Wan Siew Wai, Senior Director in Fitch's insurance team.

"Raising money via the capital markets is viewed as an easier and possibly cheaper alternative to direct capital injections by existing shareholders or the issue of subordinated debt. Moreover, IPOs lead to greater transparency and raise overall risk-management standards," adds Mr. Wan.

Fitch also expects the implementation of a risk-based regulatory capital framework, in replacement of the previous more simplistic solvency margin regime, to strengthen the sector's capitalisation and overall financial strength.

A sustained low-interest-rate environment could affect overall investor sentiment as well as investment yields and profitability. This could also lead to limited improvements of the negative spread burden currently faced by the life industry. Should this happen, Fitch could revise the Outlook on the South Korean life insurance sector to Negative. An inability of life insurers to attract fresh funds via the capital markets, as well as a higher-than-expected number of life insurance companies unable to cope with the latest regulatory capital changes, would also be negative for the sector.

The report, '2012 Outlook: South Korean Life Insurance', is available on www.fitchratings.com