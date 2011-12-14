(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
in a new report that the outlook for South Korean life insurance
sector is stable, taking into consideration the benign economic
conditions in South Korea, continued demand for insurance
policies, and increasing emphasis on prudent capital management.
Premium growth is expected to be sustained in 2012, driven
by an ageing population, greater spending power and rising
risk-awareness among consumers. Fitch believes that the key
growth areas are likely to centre on traditional
protection-related, health insurance and pension products.
Profitability of the South Korean life sector, especially
the older and larger insurance companies, continues to be
affected by a negative spread burden. Nonetheless, Fitch expects
the negative spread to gradually narrow as insurers shift their
emphasis from fixed-rate to floating-rate products and to
products with low or non-guaranteed benefits.
"There will be continued IPO listings by South Korean life
insurers, albeit at a slower pace compared to the past two
years, weighed down by generally weaker investor sentiment
arising from uncertainty over the global financial markets,"
says Wan Siew Wai, Senior Director in Fitch's insurance team.
"Raising money via the capital markets is viewed as an
easier and possibly cheaper alternative to direct capital
injections by existing shareholders or the issue of subordinated
debt. Moreover, IPOs lead to greater transparency and raise
overall risk-management standards," adds Mr. Wan.
Fitch also expects the implementation of a risk-based
regulatory capital framework, in replacement of the previous
more simplistic solvency margin regime, to strengthen the
sector's capitalisation and overall financial strength.
A sustained low-interest-rate environment could affect
overall investor sentiment as well as investment yields and
profitability. This could also lead to limited improvements of
the negative spread burden currently faced by the life industry.
Should this happen, Fitch could revise the Outlook on the South
Korean life insurance sector to Negative. An inability of life
insurers to attract fresh funds via the capital markets, as well
as a higher-than-expected number of life insurance companies
unable to cope with the latest regulatory capital changes, would
also be negative for the sector.
