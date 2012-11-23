(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: South Korean Insurance here

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that South Korean life insurance sector's Rating Outlook is Stable, underpinned by continued demand for insurance policies, rising risk awareness and increasing emphasis on prudent capital management.

Growth of life premiums is likely to slow from the 6% estimated for 2012 as the South Korean market matures, causing insurers increasingly to expand their operations overseas. Fitch believes that key growth areas will centre on traditional protection-related and pensions products, driven by an ageing population and strong spending power of consumers.

The profitability of the South Korean life sector, especially of the older and larger insurance companies, continues to be weighed down by a negative spread burden that is not helped by a low-interest-rate environment. Nonetheless, the extent of the negative spread burden is unlikely to be as severe as that seen in the 1990s, as the market evolves towards floating-rate from fixed-rate products and to products with low or non-guaranteed benefits from those with high guaranteed benefits.

The approach to measuring risk-based capital (RBC) is under review by the South Korean regulator with a view to further tightening. Fitch expects the enhanced regulatory capital regime to strengthen industry capitalisation and financial strength, and to result in a stronger focus by life insurers on risk management.

A sustained low-interest-rate environment could weigh on overall investment sentiment as well as on investment yields and profitability. This could also mean that any improvements of the negative spread burden would be limited. Should this happen, Fitch could revise the Outlook on the South Korean life insurance sector to Negative. Conversely, swift adjustments by life insurers to upcoming regulatory capital changes, leading to enhanced financial health and stronger capital management may result in a positive rating action.