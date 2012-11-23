(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: South Korean
Insurance here
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that South Korean life insurance sector's Rating
Outlook is Stable, underpinned by continued demand for insurance
policies, rising risk awareness and increasing emphasis on
prudent capital management.
Growth of life premiums is likely to slow from the 6%
estimated for 2012 as the South Korean market matures, causing
insurers increasingly to expand their operations overseas. Fitch
believes that key growth areas will centre on traditional
protection-related and pensions products, driven by an ageing
population and strong spending power of consumers.
The profitability of the South Korean life sector,
especially of the older and larger insurance companies,
continues to be weighed down by a negative spread burden that is
not helped by a low-interest-rate environment. Nonetheless, the
extent of the negative spread burden is unlikely to be as severe
as that seen in the 1990s, as the market evolves towards
floating-rate from fixed-rate products and to products with low
or non-guaranteed benefits from those with high guaranteed
benefits.
The approach to measuring risk-based capital (RBC) is under
review by the South Korean regulator with a view to further
tightening. Fitch expects the enhanced regulatory capital regime
to strengthen industry capitalisation and financial strength,
and to result in a stronger focus by life insurers on risk
management.
A sustained low-interest-rate environment could weigh on
overall investment sentiment as well as on investment yields and
profitability. This could also mean that any improvements of the
negative spread burden would be limited. Should this happen,
Fitch could revise the Outlook on the South Korean life
insurance sector to Negative. Conversely, swift adjustments by
life insurers to upcoming regulatory capital changes, leading to
enhanced financial health and stronger capital management may
result in a positive rating action.