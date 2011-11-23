(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the stable rating performance of the South Korean
Fitch-rated structured finance (SF) transactions is expected to
continue into 2012, despite high household debt levels.
"Conservative base case performance assumptions and
generally higher credit enhancement levels than closing provide
sufficient buffer to support rating stability of the Fitch-rated
South Korean SF transactions," says Kate Lin, Director in
Fitch's Structured Finance team.
The report notes that asset performance of the Fitch-rated
South Korean SF transactions has been strong with low default
and delinquency rates, high payment rates (for credit card
transactions) and adequate excess spread that has absorbed all
reported defaults (for ABS transactions) as defined in
respective transaction documents.
High household debt levels and weakened household debt
servicing power are likely to put downward pressure on asset
performance in 2012, although they are unlikely to be severe
enough to threaten the current ratings of the South Korean SF
transactions. South Korea's household debt-to-disposable income
ratio reached 148% at end-2010, up from 114% at end-2004. The
household debt service burden is currently moderated by low
interest rates and a strong labour market in South Korea.
However, a material shock to South Korea's economy could cause
significant deterioration to the asset performance, although
this is not Fitch's base case. Fitch expects South Korea to see
GDP growth of 3.7% in 2011 and 4% in 2012, while unemployment is
forecast at 3.5% and 3.6%, respectively.
As of November 2011, average credit enhancement levels of
the Fitch-rated South Korean SF transactions were about 31%,
about 82% higher than the levels at closing. This further
supports the Stable Outlook on the South Korean SF notes which
are all rated at 'AAAsf' currently.
Of the South Korean SF asset classes, Fitch deems RMBS as
the most resilient in a sharp economic downturn or a reversal of
property prices. This is because of the low loan-to-values and
high seasoning of the underlying mortgage loans, as well as
borrowers' tendency not to default on secured assets. In
addition, ongoing deleveraging of all the Fitch-rated South
Korean RMBS transactions further bolsters credit enhancement
levels, reinforcing the ability to absorb potential losses.
