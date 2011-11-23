(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: South Korea Structured Finance Rating Performance Stable Despite High Household Debt

HONG KONG, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the stable rating performance of the South Korean Fitch-rated structured finance (SF) transactions is expected to continue into 2012, despite high household debt levels.

"Conservative base case performance assumptions and generally higher credit enhancement levels than closing provide sufficient buffer to support rating stability of the Fitch-rated South Korean SF transactions," says Kate Lin, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The report notes that asset performance of the Fitch-rated South Korean SF transactions has been strong with low default and delinquency rates, high payment rates (for credit card transactions) and adequate excess spread that has absorbed all reported defaults (for ABS transactions) as defined in respective transaction documents.

High household debt levels and weakened household debt servicing power are likely to put downward pressure on asset performance in 2012, although they are unlikely to be severe enough to threaten the current ratings of the South Korean SF transactions. South Korea's household debt-to-disposable income ratio reached 148% at end-2010, up from 114% at end-2004. The household debt service burden is currently moderated by low interest rates and a strong labour market in South Korea. However, a material shock to South Korea's economy could cause significant deterioration to the asset performance, although this is not Fitch's base case. Fitch expects South Korea to see GDP growth of 3.7% in 2011 and 4% in 2012, while unemployment is forecast at 3.5% and 3.6%, respectively.

As of November 2011, average credit enhancement levels of the Fitch-rated South Korean SF transactions were about 31%, about 82% higher than the levels at closing. This further supports the Stable Outlook on the South Korean SF notes which are all rated at 'AAAsf' currently.

Of the South Korean SF asset classes, Fitch deems RMBS as the most resilient in a sharp economic downturn or a reversal of property prices. This is because of the low loan-to-values and high seasoning of the underlying mortgage loans, as well as borrowers' tendency not to default on secured assets. In addition, ongoing deleveraging of all the Fitch-rated South Korean RMBS transactions further bolsters credit enhancement levels, reinforcing the ability to absorb potential losses.

The report "South Korean SF Rating Performance Stable despite High Household Debt" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.