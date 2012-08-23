(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Southland Building Society's - known as SBS Bank (SBS) -
Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'
and 'F2', respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is
Stable. At the same time, the agency affirmed SBS's Viability
Rating (VR) at 'bbb', Support Rating at '4' and Support Rating
Floor at 'B+'. A full list of rating actions can be found at the
end of this rating action commentary.
The affirmation of SBS's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect
SBS's healthy capitalisation, strong funding and liquidity
profile, as well as its resilient pre-impairment operating
profitability. The ratings also take into consideration SBS's
adequate asset quality and small national franchise.
Fitch notes that SBS's capitalisation, funding and liquidity
position has improved. Its loan book is now fully funded by
customer deposits and redeemable shares, which in total
increased by 3% against a decline in gross loans of 6% in
financial year ending 31 March 2012 (FY12). Wholesale funding as
a proportion of total funding declined, despite SBS having
issued a commercial paper programme. A larger liquidity
portfolio ensured that all wholesale funds maturing within 12
months were well covered.
SBS's resilient pre-impairment profits have helped to absorb
loan impairment charges, and the agency considers impaired loans
to be adequately covered by impairment allowances. SBS's
impaired loan ratio continued to deteriorate in FY12, although
at a slower rate than FY11, and the agency notes positively the
decline in past due loans. In addition, SBS's business exposures
are often secured over the owners' residential properties. New
Zealand is experiencing a mild economic recovery, and with the
rebuilding of Christchurch, SBS could benefit from stronger
revenue generation and further improvements in asset quality
which would support the bank's financial position.
SBS's ratings and Outlook could suffer negative rating
pressure if its impaired loan ratio continues to deteriorate,
significantly eroding profitability and leading to weaker
capitalisation. Any positive rating action is unlikely due to
SBS's size and geographical concentration.
SBS' Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the
bank's small market share in New Zealand. The Support Rating is
potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the
propensity or ability of the New Zealand sovereign (NZ) to
provide timely support to the bank. This might arise if NZ's
financial position would be weakened and reflected in a several
notch downgrade of the country's Long-Term IDR. However, Fitch
views this scenario to be fairly unlikely.
SBS's member deposits are rated one notch above its VR,
which reflect their small proportion of total customer deposits
and their preferential treatment to SBS's redeemable shares. It
has thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of SBS's VR, and
its ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations
that might affect SBS's VR. However, should the amount of member
deposits as a proportion of total liabilities increase to a
level where the cushion of subordination provided by SBS's
redeemable shares no longer warrants a one notch uplift, the
rating would be equalised with the IDR.
SBS's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR to
reflect the subordinated ranking of its investors. It has thus
been affirmed due to the affirmation of SBS's VR and its ratings
are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might
affect SBS's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Southland Building Society (SBS Bank):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F2'
Member Deposits affirmed at 'BBB+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'