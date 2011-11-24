(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Southsure Assurance Limited's (Southsure) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook.

The rating rationale for Southsure is based on the strength of its relationship with parent Southland Building Society (SBS, trading as 'SBS Bank'; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB'/Outlook Stable), which results in an equalisation of ratings. Under Fitch's 'Insurance Group Rating Methodology', Southsure is deemed to be 'important' to the group from a strategic perspective, and in turn, benefits from the financial strength of the larger organisation.

With Southsure's net assets of NZD3.8m, versus NZD202m at SBS, there would appear to be ample ability to provide support to the former should it require it. However, Fitch believes that such a requirement is remote given the stand-alone strength of Southsure, namely a solid individual level of capitalisation for its risk profile, adequate reinsurance arrangements and a conservative approach to investments. Furthermore, Southsure has no debt, and internal projections would indicate that it should be able to generate sufficient capital to meet increased regulatory requirements within the September 2013 deadline.

Southsure benefits from the group's distribution network, and Fitch believes this continues to provide it with significant growth potential. Gross premiums have increased at a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% over the last five years to 31 March 2011. However, more importantly, the agency notes a similarly strong growth in the bottom line, with a CAGR in NPAT of 21% over the same period.

With SBS structured as a mutual, Fitch believes group strategy is strongly aligned with member interests, which have promoted a high level of conservatism. Strong SBS representation on the Southsure board supports robust corporate governance and a prudent approach to risk management. By way of example, insurance liabilities are backed by a low-risk and highly liquid investment portfolio, mainly cash and bank deposits. At the same time adequate reinsurance protection exists under a long-standing relationship, which although posing some concentration risk, dates back to 1991 and has helped develop the business.

A key upgrade trigger for Southsure would be an upgrade in SBS's rating. Conversely, should SBS's credit profile deteriorate, this could place downward pressure on Southsure's rating. While SBS's rating constrains Southsure on the upside, an unexpected deterioration in Southsure's standalone credit profile could widen the rating differential on the downside, should Southsure no longer be able to access the reinsurance market, for example.

A positive rating action may also result from the implementation of New Zealand's new prudential regime. Fitch expects to modify its classification of the regulatory environment in New Zealand. Should a stronger capital regime in conjunction with policyholder preference through the use of statutory funds eventuate, Southsure's IFS rating may be notched up from its IDR.

Southsure was established in 1987 as a majority-owned subsidiary of SBS, New Zealand's largest building society, which started its operations in 1869. Southsure specialises in providing life, disability and credit insurance, with products being predominantly distributed through SBS and SBS's finance company subsidiary, Finance Now.