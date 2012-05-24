BRIEF-Aimia CFO Tor Lonnum leaving company in september
* Appointed Aimia director Roman Doroniuk to act as interim cfo, effective september 5, while a successor is sought Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Moody's says tentative agreement for Southwest to sub-lease B717s to Delta Air Lines is credit positive for each carrier, respective ratings unaffected.
* Appointed Aimia director Roman Doroniuk to act as interim cfo, effective september 5, while a successor is sought Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ex-FBI director has no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election