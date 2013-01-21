(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will
host a series of global sovereign credit briefings in Hong Kong
and Singapore in the first quarter of 2013, with senior analysts
providing timely opinions on key issues shaping today's global
economies.
Tony Stringer, Managing Director and Chief Operating
Officer, Global Sovereigns and Supranationals, and Andrew
Colquhoun, Senior Director and Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns,
will speak at the conference. Topics will include Fitch's global
economic outlook; Fitch's view on the evolving euro zone crisis;
the U.S.'s 'AAA' rating; prospects for Asia's two major emerging
economies - China and India - as well as the credit outlook for
Japan in the wake of its elections. In addition, Terry Gao,
Associate Director in the International Public Finance team,
will discuss the debt profile and outlook for Chinese local
governments, particularly in light of recent leadership changes.
Details of the briefings are as follows:
Hong Kong, 30 January 2013 (Wednesday), 8.30am to 12.10pm
Conrad Hotel, Nathan Room Lower Lobby, 88 Queensway, Hong
Kong
Singapore, 1 February 2013 (Friday), 8:30am to 12:10pm
Raffles Hotel, The Ballroom Level 3, 1 Beach Road, Singapore
Attendance is complimentary but seating capacity is limited.
Market participants and media representatives are advised to
pre-register by clicking on one of the following links:
Hong Kong:
here
Singapore:
here