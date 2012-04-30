(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered its long-
and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain
to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' and assigned a negative outlook.
-- The sovereign downgrade has direct negative rating
implications for the banks that we rate at or above the
sovereign rating on Spain, and on most banks whose ratings
incorporate uplift over their "stand-alone credit profiles"
(SACP) to reflect Spanish government support.
-- In addition, the factors behind the downgrade of Spain
could have potentially negative implications for our view of the
economic risk and industry risk affecting the Spanish banking
industry and for our analysis of specific rating factors that
drive our SACP assessments on Spanish banks.
-- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on 11
banks. In addition, we are also placing on CreditWatch negative
the long- and short-term ratings on six banks, and only the
long-term rating on one bank. We are keeping the ratings on
three banks on CreditWatch negative and the ratings on one bank
on CreditWatch positive.
-- We expect to conclude our review on the wider
implications of the sovereign downgrade on the economic and
industry risks for the Spanish banking sector and the Spanish
banks we rate by end May. As a result of this process, we expect
to either resolve or update the CreditWatch placements.
Rating Action
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services took
the following rating actions on 16 Spanish banks:
-- We lowered our long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on Banco Santander S.A. (Santander) and its core
subsidiary Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto) to 'A-/A-2'
from 'A+/A-1'. We lowered our ratings on Santander's senior debt
to 'A-' from 'A+'. We lowered our ratings on its non-deferrable
subordinated debt and Tier 1 hybrid notes by one notch and
placed them on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also
lowered the long- and short-term ratings on its highly strategic
subsidiary Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. (SCF) to 'BBB+/A-2'
from 'A/A-1'. We affirmed the long- and short-term ratings on
highly strategic subsidiary Banco Santander Totta S.A. at
'BB/B'. The outlooks on the long-term ratings on Santander and
the abovementioned core and highly strategic subsidiaries are
negative.
-- We lowered our long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) to
'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1'. The outlook is negative. We lowered our
ratings on BBVA's senior debt to 'BBB+' from 'A'. We lowered our
ratings on its non-deferrable subordinated debt and Tier 1
hybrid notes by one notch (see Ratings List) and placed them on
CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook on the
long-term rating on BBVA is negative.
-- We lowered our long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on Banco de Sabadell S.A. (Sabadell) to 'BB+/B' from
'BBB-/A-3'. The long-term rating remains on CreditWatch with
negative implications, where we placed it on Dec. 8, 2011.
-- We lowered our long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja) to 'BBB-/A-3' from
'BBB/A-2'. Both the long- and short-term ratings remain on
CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on
March 5, 2012.
-- We lowered our long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on Kutxabank S.A. (Kutxabank) to 'BBB-/A-3' from
'BBB/A-2' and placed them on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- We lowered our long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on Banca Civica S.A. (Civica) to 'BB+/B' from
'BBB-/A-3'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch with positive
implications, where we placed them on March 30, 2012.
-- We lowered our long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on Bankinter S.A. (Bankinter) to 'BBB-/A-3' from
'BBB/A-2' and placed them on CreditWatch with negative
implications. -- We lowered our long- and short-term
counterparty credit ratings on Confederacion Espanola de Cajas
de Ahorros (CECA) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2' and placed them
on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We lowered our long- and short-term counterparty credit
rating on Barclays Bank S.A. (BBSA) to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1'.
The outlook is negative.
-- We placed on CreditWatch with negative implications our
'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on
CaixaBank S.A. (Caixabank) and our 'BBB-/A-3' on its parent,
Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa). We also
placed on CreditWatch with negative implications all debt
ratings not placed on CreditWatch with negative implications on
March 30, 2012.
-- We placed on CreditWatch with negative implications our
'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on
Bankia S.A. (Bankia) and our 'BB-' long-term rating on its
parent company Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA). We
affirmed the 'B' short-term rating on BFA.
-- We are keeping our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term
counterparty credit ratings on Banco Popular Espanol S.A.
(Popular) on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we
placed them on Oct. 11, 2011.
Rationale
The rating actions follow our downgrade on April 26, 2012,
of the Kingdom of Spain (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To
'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative," published on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
The sovereign downgrade has direct negative rating
implications for the banks that we rate at or above the
sovereign rating on Spain, and on most banks whose ratings
incorporate uplift over their "stand-alone credit profiles"
(SACP) to reflect Spanish government support.
Therefore, the lowering of the long- and short-term
sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain has led to
follow-on rating actions on:
-- Santander and some of its core and highly strategic
subsidiaries, which we rate one notch above the sovereign, and
BBVA, and BBSA, which we rate at the same level as the long-term
sovereign rating on Spain. We seldom rate financial institutions
above the foreign currency rating on the country where the
institution is domiciled and, in these occasions, the maximum
notching differential according to our criteria is limited to
one notch unless the sovereign rating is 'B-' or lower,
reflecting our view of the interconnection between a banking
system and the related sovereign;
-- Sabadell, CECA, Ibercaja, Civica, Bankinter, and
kutxabank, which are six of the eight banks whose ratings
include uplift over their SACPs. Following the sovereign rating
action on Spain, we have removed entirely or reduced the number
of notches of uplift incorporated into the ratings on these
banks because of the combination of the lowering of the
long-term rating on Spain to 'BBB+' and our current assessments
of these banks' SACPs, in accordance with our criteria.
Following today's actions on the banks and in accordance with
our criteria, we factor uplift into the ratings to reflect
Spanish government support on only four banks--Bankia, and
indirectly its parent company BFA, Banco Popular, and Banco
Sabadell; and
-- CaixaBank, and its parent company, la Caixa, where we
anticipated the ratings would likely benefit from one notch of
government support if we were to lower our assessment of
CaixaBank's SACP on completion of its acquisition of Civica.
In addition, the factors behind the lowering of the long-
and short-term sovereign ratings on Spain could have an impact
on our view of the economic risk and industry risk affecting the
Spanish banking system, and on our opinion of the specific
rating factors (business position, capital & earnings, risk
position, and funding & liquidity) driving our assessments of
these banks' SACPs. Consequently, we have placed on CreditWatch
negative most of our issuer and issue ratings on Spanish banks
that were not already on CreditWatch. At the same time, we have
expanded our rationale for the already existing CreditWatch
placements on Civica, Ibercaja, Popular, and Sabadell, which are
currently involved in mergers. The CreditWatch status for these
banks now also includes the potential impact of our possible
revision of economic risk and industry risk factors affecting
the banking system.
We did not place the counterparty credit and senior debt
ratings on Santander and its subsidiaries mentioned above and on
BBVA on CreditWatch with negative implications because we do not
expect to lower those ratings even if we were to lower our
assessments of their SACPs. However, there is a potential for
these banks' SACPs to be lowered, which would likely have a
negative impact on the ratings on their non-deferrable
subordinated debt and hybrid securities. Consequently, we placed
the ratings on the non-deferrable subordinated debt and hybrid
securities on CreditWatch negative.
We have not placed the ratings on BBSA on CreditWatch
negative because we do not expect our ratings on BBSA to be
affected by our review of the impact of the sovereign downgrade
on the economic and industry risks of the Spanish banking
system. As a highly strategic subsidiary of U.K.-based Barclays
Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1), the long-term rating on BBSA is
derived from notching down one notch from the ratings on its
parent. Under our criteria, we also cap the ratings at a level
equal to that of the long-term rating on Spain. Consequently,
the ratings on BBSA remain at the same level as those on Spain.
Outlook
The negative outlooks on Santander and BBVA mirror that on
the on the long-term rating on Spain. We believe that the
magnitude we currently anticipate of potential lowering of their
SACPs would likely not affect their respective long-term
ratings. This is because we could possibly include a one-notch
adjustment to reflect their stronger performance than peers, as
it previously has been the case.
The negative outlook on BBSA mirrors that on Spain.
CreditWatch
We expect to conclude our review on the wider implications
of the sovereign downgrade on the economic and industry risks
for the Spanish banking sector and the Spanish banks we rate by
end May. As a result, we expect to resolve the CreditWatch
placements on those banks whose CreditWatch status is not
dependent on a merger still in progress. We also expect to
update the CreditWatch status for those banks still involved in
mergers, for which necessary information or approvals may still
be pending in order for us to be able to resolve the
CreditWatch. Currently, we are of the view that any potential
negative rating actions would likely be limited to one or two
notches.