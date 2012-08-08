(The following was released by the rating agency)
MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said it placed on CreditWatch with
negative implications its 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit
rating on Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular).
We also placed on CreditWatch negative our 'B' issue rating
on its nondeferrable subordinated debt and our 'CCC+' issue
rating on its hybrid debt. We affirmed the 'B' short-term rating
on Popular.
We also maintained on CreditWatch with negative implications
our 'BB+' long-term rating on Bankia S.A. (Bankia), 'B+'
long-term rating on its parent company Banco Financiero y de
Ahorros S.A. (BFA), and 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings
on Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja). We affirmed the 'B'
short-term ratings on Bankia and BFA. We lowered our issue
rating on Bankia's nondeferrable subordinated debt to 'CC' from
'CCC-'.
We maintained on CreditWatch with negative implications our
'B+' and 'BB+' issue ratings on Ibercaja's preference shares and
nondeferrable subordinated debt. BFA's hybrid ratings are at
'C', reflecting that nonpayment has already occurred. Our rating
actions follow the publication of the Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) signed by Spain that governs the process of
recapitalization and restructuring of Spanish financial
institutions earmarked to receive government support.
The MoU follows Spain's request in June for EU financial
assistance and the ensuing agreement on a EUR100 billion bailout
for Spanish banks. The rating actions thus only affect those
institutions for which we incorporate the potential for
short-term extraordinary government support in our ratings. The
ratings on these banks are, or are likely to be, higher than our
assessments of their stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) because
of this potential for short-term government support.
We currently incorporate four notches for short-term
government support in our ratings on Bankia and one-notch in
Popular's ratings. We note that Popular has not received or
requested government support, whereas Bankia has. We are not
including at present short-term government support in our
ratings on Ibercaja, but, as reflected in our CreditWatch
listing, we will very likely include it if the three-way merger
with Liberbank S.A. and Banco CajaTres S.A. (both not rated) is
completed.
We have not taken any rating actions on other Spanish
financial institutions so far, as we do not yet have enough
information to assess whether they are likely to receive capital
support from the government. Once more information is available,
if we estimate that other Spanish financial institutions are
likely to receive government support, we anticipate there could
be similar ratings implications for these entities as described
in this article.
Furthermore, we expect to review how the Spanish banking
system's funding and liquidity continues to evolve. Earlier this
year, we commented on the impact of the European Central Bank's
(ECB, unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+) unprecedented funding
operations and how these had materially reduced the risk of a
liability-driven bank failure (see "ECB's Funding "Bazooka"
Gives Eurozone Banks Time To Reshape Their Business Models and
Balance Sheets," published Feb 29, 2012).
However, we also noted that the ECB's actions did not
address the underlying structural issues in the banking sector
and that we viewed such support as temporary. The Spanish
banking system is a major beneficiary of the ECB actions and as
time progresses we would expect our assessments of individual
banks "funding and liquidity" to be more actively
differentiated, and, where appropriate, to recognize where
short-term support is being provided.
At present we do not have enough detailed information to
assess the full impact on the business and financial profiles of
the banks affected by today's actions as a consequence of
receiving government support, if they were to receive it, and
complying with the conditions required in the MoU. Nevertheless,
we see potential for downward pressure on their SACPs upon the
materialization of the support and, consequently on their
counterparty credit ratings.
We note that the issue ratings on the hybrids and both
deferrable and nondeferrable subordinated debt of these banks
are more vulnerable to multinotch rating downgrades than
counterparty credit ratings and senior debt ratings. This is
because, according to the MoU, holders of these instruments of
banks that receive government support will be asked to share the
burden of the recapitalization. This would most likely take the
form of participation in "voluntary" and, where necessary,
"mandatory" subordinated liability exercises (SLEs) that we
think we would likely view as "distressed exchanges" under our
criteria, and thus tantamount to default.
We think that a restructuring and recapitalization via
government support could potentially affect our assessment of
the four key factors that we assess in determining the banks'
stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs). Our assessment of the
banks' business positions could be affected because banks
receiving government support will have to present restructuring
plans that assure their long-term viability without ongoing
government support. Restructuring plans will be required to
include, among others, initiatives to downsize businesses, which
we think could potentially have negative implications on their
franchises and business stability, and our view of the strategic
challenges ahead.
We believe that undertaking a restructuring plan under
adverse economic and financial conditions is particularly
difficult, and more so if the institutions involved have not
fully completed or are in the early stages of the merger
processes. The magnitude of any restructuring required will be
an important factor in deciding on any potential reassessment.
Our assessment of banks' capital and earnings could also change
if the amount of capital support to be received, if any, is
different from the assumptions we are incorporating into the
ratings and/or takes a different form (share capital as opposed
to hybrid instruments).
Given that the capital shortfall, if any, that banks will be
required to cover will be calculated on the basis of surviving a
scenario of severe economic stress, we think that the eventual
capital support from the state could be higher than the
assumptions we have incorporated into our forecasts. Whether it
is enough and of a quality sufficient to lead to a different
capital and earnings assessment is still unclear, though.
We also see that the transfer of banks' impaired assets to
an external asset management company, which will be mandatory
for banks receiving government support, could also be positive
for our view of the banks' future capital or risk positions.
This is because in exchange for most of the assets transferred,
banks will likely receive debt issued by the asset management
company, but guaranteed by the government. They will receive
only a minor part in the form of equity in the asset management
company.
At this point it is unclear whether the transfer will be
limited to problematic real estate exposures or could include
other assets. In addition, we will take into account the
relative size and pricing of the assets to be transferred in our
assessments. In addition to monitoring the evolution of trends
in the Spanish banking system funding and liquidity, we will
also assess how some of the measures included in the banks'
restructuring plans as a prerequisite for government support
could affect our current assessment of the banks' funding and
liquidity, given that banks are expected to present plans to
rebalance their funding profiles and reduce reliance on central
bank funding.
Downsizing could also have negative implications for the
stability of customer deposits. A transfer of risk assets on the
other hand could help to ease pressure. We aim to resolve or
update the CreditWatch status of our ratings once more
information on the recapitalization and restructuring is
forthcoming. We will assess the implications of, among other
things, the magnitude of the capital shortfalls, if any, that
each financial institution will have to fulfill, whether capital
will be fully or partially provided by the government, and, in
turn, the details of the risk asset transfer mechanism and
conditions imposed on each institution.
We could lower our ratings if we consider that the benefits
of banks' own measures or the government support received in the
short term are not sufficient for us to raise our SACPs on the
banks to the levels we currently envisage. This could happen if
any of the factors we consider in our SACP assessments are
revised downward.
Conversely, if our conclusion is that banks' SACPs would be,
following the measures undertaken by banks or reception of
government support, at the level we currently incorporate into
the ratings, the ratings could be affirmed. See the list below
for the rating actions on the financial institutions and their
relevant subsidiaries. We will publish individual research
updates on the banks identified below, including a list of
ratings on affiliated entities, as well as the ratings by debt
type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred
stock.
RATINGS LIST
CreditWatch Action
To From
Banco Popular Espanol S.A.
Long-Term Counterparty Credit Rating
BB+/Watch Neg BB+/
Negative Nondeferrable Subordinated Debt Rating
B/Watch Neg B
Preference Shares Rating CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+
Maintained On CreditWatch
Bankia S.A. Long-Term Counterparty Credit Rating
BB+/Watch Neg
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.
Long-Term Counterparty Credit Rating
B+/Watch Neg
Ibercaja Banco S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
Nonderrable Subordinated Debt Rating BB+/Watch Neg
Preferred Stock Rating B+/Watch Neg
Downgraded
Bankia S.A. Nondeferrable Subordinated Debt Rating
CC CCC-
Ratings Affirmed
Banco Popular Espanol S.A.
Bankia S.A.
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.
Short-Term Counterparty Credit Rating B
NB. This list does not include all ratings affected.