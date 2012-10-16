-- We lowered our sovereign ratings on Spain to 'BBB-/A-3'
from 'BBB+/A-2' and assigned a negative outlook to the long-term
rating on Oct. 10, 2012.
-- The sovereign downgrade has direct negative rating
implications on those banks that we rated higher than the 'BBB-'
long-term rating on Spain, and on all banks where we factored
extraordinary government support into the ratings in the form of
uplift over the banks' stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs).
-- The sovereign downgrade and its drivers could have
potentially negative implications for our view of the economic
and/or industry risks affecting the Spanish banking industry and
for our analysis of specific rating factors that drive our SACP
assessments on Spanish banks.
-- We are lowering our long-term ratings on 11 banks and
the short-term ratings on four. In addition, we are also placing
on CreditWatch negative the long- and short-term ratings on
three banks, and only the long-term ratings on another three
banks. We are keeping the long-term ratings on four banks on
CreditWatch negative. We assigned negative outlooks to the
long-term ratings on Santander, BBVA, and BBSA.
-- As part of our resolution of the CreditWatch, we expect
to conclude our review of the wider implications of the
sovereign downgrade on our view of the economic and/or industry
risks faced by the Spanish banking sector and the banks we rate
in November 2012.
MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said it took the following rating actions
on Spanish financial institutions:
-- We lowered our long-term counterparty credit ratings on
11 banks and our short-term counterparty credit ratings on four.
-- We placed our long-term and short-term ratings on three
banks on CreditWatch with negative implications
-- We placed our long-term ratings on three banks on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We maintained the long-term ratings on four banks and
the short-term ratings on one bank on CreditWatch negative. We
also placed the short-term ratings on one bank on CreditWatch
negative.
-- We assigned negative outlooks to the long-term ratings
on three banks, namely Banco Santander S.A. (Santander), Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), and Barclays Bank S.A.
(BBSA
RATIONALE
Today's rating actions follow our downgrade of Spain on Oct.
10, 2012 (see "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting
Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative," published on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The downgrade has
direct negative rating implications for the banks that we rated
higher than the 'BBB-' long-term rating on Spain, and on all
banks where we factored extraordinary government support into
the ratings in the form of uplift over the banks' stand-alone
credit profiles (SACPs).
We lowered the ratings on BBVA, CaixaBank S.A. (CaixaBank),
and its parent company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona
(la Caixa) because we seldom rate financial institutions above
the foreign currency long-term rating on the country where the
institutions are domiciled.
We lowered the ratings on Santander (and as a result its
core subsidiary Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto), and its
highly strategic subsidiary Santander Consumer Finance S.A.
(SCF)), because, for the rare cases when we rate banks above the
foreign currency long-term rating on the country where they are
domiciled, the notching differential between the sovereign and
bank rating is generally limited to one notch due to the strong
connection we typically see between banks' creditworthiness and
that of their country of domicile.
We also lowered our issue ratings on the nondeferrable
subordinated and hybrid instruments on all the abovementioned
banks. We have affirmed the 'BB/B' ratings on Santander's
Portuguese subsidiary, Banco Santander Totta S.A., because we
limit the ratings on this subsidiary at the level of the ratings
on the Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B), although we believe
it is a highly strategically important subsidiary for the group.
In addition, we removed the one notch of uplift for
extraordinary government support that we previously incorporated
into our ratings on Banco de Sabadell S.A. (Sabadell), Banco
Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular), Bankia S.A. (Bankia), and Banco
Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA), which led us to lower our
long-term ratings on these entities by one notch.
The number of notches of extraordinary government support
that we incorporate into our bank ratings depends on our view of
the banks' systemic importance, SACPs, and the sovereign rating.
The lowering of our long-term rating on Spain led us to remove
the notch of extraordinary government support for these banks.
We have not changed our assessments of these banks' systemic
importance and we have not yet reviewed the wider implications
of the sovereign action on the banks' SACPs.
We did not lower our issue ratings on these banks'
subordinated debt and hybrid instruments, because we base these
issue ratings on the banks' SACPs rather than on their issuer
credit ratings.
The ratings on Popular, Bankia, and BFA continue to
incorporate short-term government support. Our assessment of
this has not been affected by the sovereign downgrade, but we
will review this again after the banks have finalized their
recapitalization plans.
Our two-notch downgrade of Spain to 'BBB-' and the factors
behind it will likely affect our view of the Spanish banking
sector's economic and/or industry risks. In turn, this could
affect our assessment of the bank-specific factors that underpin
our assessments of Spanish banks' SACPs--business position,
capital and earnings, risk position, funding, and liquidity. As
a result, we have placed on CreditWatch negative most of our
issuer and issue ratings on Spanish banks that we hadn't already
placed on CreditWatch, except those on Santander (and its
abovementioned subsidiaries), BBVA, and BBSA.
For those banks whose long-term ratings are on CreditWatch,
and which all now stand at the same level as their SACPs, we
also placed our issue ratings on nondeferrable subordinated debt
and hybrid instruments on CreditWatch negative.
Our CreditWatch placements on banks' long-term ratings
weren't always accompanied by CreditWatch placements on their
short-term ratings. In particular, we affirmed our short-term
ratings on Sabadell, la Caixa, and Bankinter because we think
that, following the CreditWatch resolution, we would not likely
lower the long-term ratings by a number of notches sufficient to
prompt a lowering of our short-term ratings.
We assigned negative outlooks to the long-term ratings on
Santander (and its subsidiaries Banesto and SCF), BBVA, and BBSA
rather than placing them on CreditWatch negative. For Santander
and BBVA, the two largest Spanish banks, this is because we
think it unlikely that we would lower their SACPs--'a-' and
'bbb+', respectively--by more than two notches to stand below
the current ratings.
With regard to BBSA, we derive the ratings from those on
its U.K.-based parent Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) and cap
them at the level of our long-term rating on Spain, because we
view the bank as a highly strategic subsidiary. As a result,
BBSA will not be affected by our review of the Spanish banking
sector's economic and industry risks, even if we were to lower
its 'bb' SACP following our review.
The long-term ratings on the banks that we had already
placed on CreditWatch negative pending details on their
recapitalization, restructuring, and/or merging plans, and/or
our analysis of the latter, remain on CreditWatch. These banks
are Popular, Bankia, BFA, and Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja).
The short-term ratings on Ibercaja also remain on CreditWatch
negative and we have also placed our short-term ratings on BFA
on CreditWatch negative.
We have, however, extended the scope of our CreditWatch to
include the potential lowering of these banks' SACPs following
our review of the Spanish banking sector's economic and industry
risks. Following Ibercaja's announcement on Oct. 9, 2012, that
the planned merger with Liberbank and Caja3 had fallen through,
we excluded the potential negative consequences of the
integration from the scope of our CreditWatch placement.
We therefore believe that a negative rating action on
Ibercaja would be limited to two notches, from three previously.
However, the CreditWatch resolution still depends on our view of
the actions Ibercaja will have to take to meet the new capital
requirements, and their impact on our assessment of the bank's
capital position.
We will also assess the strategic challenges posed by the
failed merger in the context of an increasingly consolidated
Spanish banking system. OUTLOOK The negative outlooks on the
long-term ratings on Santander (and consequently Banesto and
SCF), BBVA, and BBSA mirror that on the long-term rating on
Spain. We could lower our ratings on these banks following a
further downgrade of Spain.
For Santander and BBVA, we don't anticipate that we would
lower our SACPs by more than two notches following our review of
the Spanish banking sector, if at all. The possibility that our
long-term ratings on these banks would be affected is therefore
remote. Under this scenario, we wouldn't lower our issue ratings
on their nondeferrable subordinated debt and hybrid instruments
because we currently base them on the issuer credit ratings
rather than the SACPs. Equally, the negative outlook on BBSA
mirrors that on Spain.
CREDITWATCH
As part of our CreditWatch resolution, we expect to conclude
our review of the wider implications of the sovereign downgrade
on the economic and/or industry risks for the Spanish banking
sector and the Spanish banks we rate in November. While
resolving our CreditWatch placements, we will review our
assessments of each bank's funding and liquidity--as we
announced in August 2012--to better highlight the differences
among these institutions, and, when appropriate, recognize where
short-term government support is being provided.
For the banks currently undergoing recapitalizations and
restructurings, we also expect to resolve our CreditWatch
placements within the same timeframe once we receive detailed
information on these plans and assess their impact on the banks'
business and financial profiles.