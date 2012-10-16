-- We lowered our sovereign ratings on Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2' and assigned a negative outlook to the long-term rating on Oct. 10, 2012.

-- The sovereign downgrade has direct negative rating implications on those banks that we rated higher than the 'BBB-' long-term rating on Spain, and on all banks where we factored extraordinary government support into the ratings in the form of uplift over the banks' stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs).

-- The sovereign downgrade and its drivers could have potentially negative implications for our view of the economic and/or industry risks affecting the Spanish banking industry and for our analysis of specific rating factors that drive our SACP assessments on Spanish banks.

-- We are lowering our long-term ratings on 11 banks and the short-term ratings on four. In addition, we are also placing on CreditWatch negative the long- and short-term ratings on three banks, and only the long-term ratings on another three banks. We are keeping the long-term ratings on four banks on CreditWatch negative. We assigned negative outlooks to the long-term ratings on Santander, BBVA, and BBSA.

-- As part of our resolution of the CreditWatch, we expect to conclude our review of the wider implications of the sovereign downgrade on our view of the economic and/or industry risks faced by the Spanish banking sector and the banks we rate in November 2012.

MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it took the following rating actions on Spanish financial institutions:

-- We lowered our long-term counterparty credit ratings on 11 banks and our short-term counterparty credit ratings on four.

-- We placed our long-term and short-term ratings on three banks on CreditWatch with negative implications

-- We placed our long-term ratings on three banks on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We maintained the long-term ratings on four banks and the short-term ratings on one bank on CreditWatch negative. We also placed the short-term ratings on one bank on CreditWatch negative.

-- We assigned negative outlooks to the long-term ratings on three banks, namely Banco Santander S.A. (Santander), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), and Barclays Bank S.A. (BBSA

RATIONALE

Today's rating actions follow our downgrade of Spain on Oct. 10, 2012 (see "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The downgrade has direct negative rating implications for the banks that we rated higher than the 'BBB-' long-term rating on Spain, and on all banks where we factored extraordinary government support into the ratings in the form of uplift over the banks' stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs).

We lowered the ratings on BBVA, CaixaBank S.A. (CaixaBank), and its parent company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa) because we seldom rate financial institutions above the foreign currency long-term rating on the country where the institutions are domiciled.

We lowered the ratings on Santander (and as a result its core subsidiary Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto), and its highly strategic subsidiary Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (SCF)), because, for the rare cases when we rate banks above the foreign currency long-term rating on the country where they are domiciled, the notching differential between the sovereign and bank rating is generally limited to one notch due to the strong connection we typically see between banks' creditworthiness and that of their country of domicile.

We also lowered our issue ratings on the nondeferrable subordinated and hybrid instruments on all the abovementioned banks. We have affirmed the 'BB/B' ratings on Santander's Portuguese subsidiary, Banco Santander Totta S.A., because we limit the ratings on this subsidiary at the level of the ratings on the Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B), although we believe it is a highly strategically important subsidiary for the group.

In addition, we removed the one notch of uplift for extraordinary government support that we previously incorporated into our ratings on Banco de Sabadell S.A. (Sabadell), Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular), Bankia S.A. (Bankia), and Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA), which led us to lower our long-term ratings on these entities by one notch.

The number of notches of extraordinary government support that we incorporate into our bank ratings depends on our view of the banks' systemic importance, SACPs, and the sovereign rating. The lowering of our long-term rating on Spain led us to remove the notch of extraordinary government support for these banks. We have not changed our assessments of these banks' systemic importance and we have not yet reviewed the wider implications of the sovereign action on the banks' SACPs.

We did not lower our issue ratings on these banks' subordinated debt and hybrid instruments, because we base these issue ratings on the banks' SACPs rather than on their issuer credit ratings.

The ratings on Popular, Bankia, and BFA continue to incorporate short-term government support. Our assessment of this has not been affected by the sovereign downgrade, but we will review this again after the banks have finalized their recapitalization plans.

Our two-notch downgrade of Spain to 'BBB-' and the factors behind it will likely affect our view of the Spanish banking sector's economic and/or industry risks. In turn, this could affect our assessment of the bank-specific factors that underpin our assessments of Spanish banks' SACPs--business position, capital and earnings, risk position, funding, and liquidity. As a result, we have placed on CreditWatch negative most of our issuer and issue ratings on Spanish banks that we hadn't already placed on CreditWatch, except those on Santander (and its abovementioned subsidiaries), BBVA, and BBSA.

For those banks whose long-term ratings are on CreditWatch, and which all now stand at the same level as their SACPs, we also placed our issue ratings on nondeferrable subordinated debt and hybrid instruments on CreditWatch negative.

Our CreditWatch placements on banks' long-term ratings weren't always accompanied by CreditWatch placements on their short-term ratings. In particular, we affirmed our short-term ratings on Sabadell, la Caixa, and Bankinter because we think that, following the CreditWatch resolution, we would not likely lower the long-term ratings by a number of notches sufficient to prompt a lowering of our short-term ratings.

We assigned negative outlooks to the long-term ratings on Santander (and its subsidiaries Banesto and SCF), BBVA, and BBSA rather than placing them on CreditWatch negative. For Santander and BBVA, the two largest Spanish banks, this is because we think it unlikely that we would lower their SACPs--'a-' and 'bbb+', respectively--by more than two notches to stand below the current ratings.

With regard to BBSA, we derive the ratings from those on its U.K.-based parent Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) and cap them at the level of our long-term rating on Spain, because we view the bank as a highly strategic subsidiary. As a result, BBSA will not be affected by our review of the Spanish banking sector's economic and industry risks, even if we were to lower its 'bb' SACP following our review.

The long-term ratings on the banks that we had already placed on CreditWatch negative pending details on their recapitalization, restructuring, and/or merging plans, and/or our analysis of the latter, remain on CreditWatch. These banks are Popular, Bankia, BFA, and Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja). The short-term ratings on Ibercaja also remain on CreditWatch negative and we have also placed our short-term ratings on BFA on CreditWatch negative.

We have, however, extended the scope of our CreditWatch to include the potential lowering of these banks' SACPs following our review of the Spanish banking sector's economic and industry risks. Following Ibercaja's announcement on Oct. 9, 2012, that the planned merger with Liberbank and Caja3 had fallen through, we excluded the potential negative consequences of the integration from the scope of our CreditWatch placement.

We therefore believe that a negative rating action on Ibercaja would be limited to two notches, from three previously. However, the CreditWatch resolution still depends on our view of the actions Ibercaja will have to take to meet the new capital requirements, and their impact on our assessment of the bank's capital position.

We will also assess the strategic challenges posed by the failed merger in the context of an increasingly consolidated Spanish banking system. OUTLOOK The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on Santander (and consequently Banesto and SCF), BBVA, and BBSA mirror that on the long-term rating on Spain. We could lower our ratings on these banks following a further downgrade of Spain.

For Santander and BBVA, we don't anticipate that we would lower our SACPs by more than two notches following our review of the Spanish banking sector, if at all. The possibility that our long-term ratings on these banks would be affected is therefore remote. Under this scenario, we wouldn't lower our issue ratings on their nondeferrable subordinated debt and hybrid instruments because we currently base them on the issuer credit ratings rather than the SACPs. Equally, the negative outlook on BBSA mirrors that on Spain.

CREDITWATCH

As part of our CreditWatch resolution, we expect to conclude our review of the wider implications of the sovereign downgrade on the economic and/or industry risks for the Spanish banking sector and the Spanish banks we rate in November. While resolving our CreditWatch placements, we will review our assessments of each bank's funding and liquidity--as we announced in August 2012--to better highlight the differences among these institutions, and, when appropriate, recognize where short-term government support is being provided.

For the banks currently undergoing recapitalizations and restructurings, we also expect to resolve our CreditWatch placements within the same timeframe once we receive detailed information on these plans and assess their impact on the banks' business and financial profiles.