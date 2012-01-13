NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 12, 2012--Since 1981, the
number of U.S.-based 'AAA' rated nonfinancial companies has
dropped from 61 to four, while the number of speculative-grade
companies (those rated 'BB+' and lower) has risen to more than
half 2,902 U.S.-rated companies. Currently, 64%, or 1,421, of
nonfinancial ratings in the U.S. are classified as speculative
grade, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's
Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Born This Way: Acceptance
Grows For New Speculative-Grade Companies Through 30 Years Of
LBOs, Bank Loans, And Falling Interest Rates."
"This explosion of lower-rated debt has helped fuel growth
in many industries," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's
Global Fixed Income Research. "At the same time, some blame the
vast leverage that resulted from the growth in speculative-grade
debt as one of the key factors in the credit crisis that erupted
in 2008, and from which the world economy is still suffering."
Several factors contributed to the diminished
creditworthiness of U.S. companies over the past three decades,
but two stand out: a search for yield on the part of investors
as interest rates declined, and increasing comfort on the part
of company management in taking on debt to increase shareholder
value through dividends, acquisitions, and leveraged buyouts
(LBOs). As Standard & Poor's Ratings Services started rating
bank loans and as LBOs gained prominence, acceptance grew for
speculative-grade bonds as an asset class, and Standard & Poor's
assigned speculative-grade ratings ('BB+' and lower) to an
increasing proportion of companies.
"Many industries, including telecommunications,
transportation, and media and entertainment have become
predominantly speculative grade," said Ms. Vazza. Technological
advancements, regulatory changes, consolidation, and
privatization transformed many industries. Fallen angels
downgraded to speculative grade from investment grade ('BBB-'
and higher) have contributed somewhat to this change in U.S.
corporate ratings, but a greater shift has come from the steady
influx of newly-rated speculative-grade companies. As more
newly-rated companies have been "born" into the
speculative-grade-category, investment-grade companies have
declined as a share of ratings in the U.S.
