HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 16, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its
long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property
developer SPG Land Holdings Ltd. to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook
is negative. We also lowered the issue rating on the company's
senior unsecured notes to 'B-' from 'B'. At the same time, we
lowered our Greater China credit scale ratings on SPG Land to
'cnB+' from 'cnBB', and on the notes to 'cnB' from 'cnBB-'. We
removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been
placed with negative implications on Aug. 31, 2011.
"We downgraded SPG Land because we expect the company's cash
flows to remain weak and its capital structure to deteriorate
over the next 12 months due to its poor execution of property
sales and a deepening market correction," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Frank Lu. "We also believe the risk of SPG Land
breaching its loan covenant is high for the next six to 12
months due to very limited covenant headroom and weak sales."
We expect SPG Land's contracted sales to remain weak in 2012
due to the poor outlook for the property market, with subdued
demand due to continued purchase restrictions in China. The
company's contracted sales of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 3.2 billion
in 2011, a 50% decline from 2010, were materially below our
expectation. In our view, policy tightening has had a greater
effect on SPG Land's sales than on some similarly rated peers.
This is largely due to the company's high concentration in
high-end projects and in cities with purchase restriction,
limited scale, and execution risks outside its home market of
Shanghai.
Another covenant breach could cause SPG Land's liquidity to
deteriorate fast because of potential debt acceleration. As of
June 30, 2011, the company has breached certain covenants under
its Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 500 million offshore loan. SPG Land
obtained a waiver from its lender before the end of 2011.
However, the company's headroom under the revised covenant
remains very limited in the next six to 12 months, in our
opinion.
"We expect SPG Land's financial performance to deteriorate
in the next one to two years due to continued weak sales and
high debt," said Mr. Lu. The company will likely increase debt
to finance construction and land premium payments.
SPG Land's liquidity is less than "adequate", as defined in
our criteria. We believe the company's liquidity sources may not
be sufficient to cover liquidity uses in 2012. Nevertheless, SPG
Land's brand recognition and market position in its core markets
are rating strengths. The company also benefits from some
geographic and product diversity.
The negative outlook reflects our view that SPG Land's
financial strength could deteriorate further due to continued
weak sales. We expect the company's cash flows and capital
structure to reflect a highly leveraged financial risk profile.
For example, we forecast the company's EBITDA interest coverage
at less than 2x in 2012.
We could lower the rating if: (1) SPG Land's sales in the
first half of 2012 are weak, at less than RMB2 billion, with no
signs of improving; or (2) the company's leverage further
deteriorates due to poor sales, such that the headroom on its
financial covenants narrows further in 2012. A technical breach
could trigger the repayment of SPG Land's loan and accelerate an
early repayment of the company's outstanding bond.
We may revise the outlook to stable if SPG Land's property
sales and liquidity improve. We could also revise the outlook if
the company's financial flexibility, including headroom in its
financial covenant, increases. SPG Land's flexibility could
improve if it lowers debt or pays off the covenant-tight
offshore loan.
