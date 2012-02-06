(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 6, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A-'
long-term rating to the Swiss franc (CHF) 250 million 5-year
medium-term notes (MTNs) to be issued by SPI Electricity & Gas
Australia Holdings Pty Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2), the funding vehicle
of SP AusNet Group (A-/Stable/--). The issuance will be made
under SP AusNet's existing US$3 billion debt issuance program
(rated A-/Stable) held by SPIEG. When issued, the MTNs will rank
pari passu with other senior unsecured debt issued by the group,
with proceeds expected to be used to fund capital expenditure
and to refinance existing debt.