Fitch Affirms Romanian City of Brasov at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Romanian City of
Brasov's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks and its Short-Term Foreign Currency
IDR at 'F3'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that the city's
sound operating
performance will continue in the medium term, supporting the
city's strong
self-funding capacity. The IDRs factor in healthy deb