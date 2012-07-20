(The following was released by the rating agency)

CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills Pvt. Ltd.'s (Astalaxmi) 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Astalaxmi.

Fitch migrated Astalaxmi to the non-monitored category on 17 October 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn the ratings on Astalaxmi's bank loans as follows:

- INR155.6m long-term loans: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR50m fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR7.5m non-fund-based working capital limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn