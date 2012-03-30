(The following was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Sri Lanka Telecom PLC's (SLT) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency (FC) and Local-Currency (LC) Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-', respectively, as well as its National
Long-Term rating at 'AAA(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.
SLT's IDRs are constrained by the respective sovereign IDRs
of 'BB-'. This is principally due to the government of Sri Lanka
(GoSL) owning, directly and indirectly, over 51% of SLT and the
absence of any explicit shareholder arrangement between GoSL and
SLT's 44.9% shareholder - Malaysia's Usaha Tegas - that could
potentially dilute GoSL's influence over SLT's operations. Any
future change in the sovereign ratings will lead to a
corresponding change in SLT's ratings.
SLT's unconstrained ratings reflect its market-leading
position in Sri Lankan fixed-line (aggregate of wireline and
code division multiple access) and broadband sectors and its
second position in the country's mobile segment. SLT's ratings
have high headroom due to its existing conservative credit
profile, with 2011 funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage and operating EBITDAR margins flat at 0.2x and 33%-34%,
respectively, and its comfortable access to liquidity.
Fitch, however, expects SLT's credit metrics to deteriorate
in 2012-2013 due to the company's plan to invest in
fibre-to-the-node infrastructure, greater mobile capacity in the
Western Province, and coverage improvements in northern Sri
Lanka. Fitch expects capex as a percentage of sales to remain
high at about 40% in 2012-2013, resulting in negative free cash
flow and higher FFO adjusted net leverage in the medium term.
In 2011, SLT's consolidated revenue and operating EBITDAR
grew 1% yoy to LKR51bn and 4% yoy to LKR17.3bn, respectively,
helped by growth in mobile and broadband segments which more
than offset the declining fixed-voice, CDMA and international
traffic revenue. Fitch expects this trend to continue and result
in SLT's revenue growth of only low single digits for 2012-2013.
The agency also expects operating EBITDAR margins to fall by
100bps-150bps annually for 2012-2013 due to high competition,
rising electricity and fuel expenses and subscriber retention
costs.
Negative rating action on SLT's IDRs may result if its
FFO-adjusted net leverage exceeds 2.5x on a sustained basis.
While a substantial weakening of the linkages between GOSL and
SLT, including a significant reduction in GoSL's controlling
stake, could result in SLT's LTLC IDR being rated at the same
level as its unconstrained credit profile.