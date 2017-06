HONG KONG, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka's upcoming USD-denominated global bonds due 2022 an expected 'BB-(exp)' rating. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. The rating is in line with the Sri Lankan sovereign's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-'. Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local Currency IDR is also 'BB-'. The IDR Outlooks are Stable.