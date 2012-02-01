(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Sri Lankan Banking Sector
here
COLOMBO/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
Lanka has released a special report on the Sri Lankan banking
sector that highlights the structure, performance, trends and
other developments pertaining to the sector.
The agency notes that the Sri Lankan banking sector is
concentrated and dominated by the public-sector banks that
accounted for about half of sector assets at end-2010. The six
large banks identified as systemically important accounted for
64% of sector assets at end-2010.
Sri Lankan banks experienced a surge in lending in 2010 and
through 2011. In the absence of significant financial
disintermediation, bank loans remain the dominant financial
intermediary. Further, the level of credit penetration remains
low, indicated by loans/ GDP of about 36% at H111. Fitch
believes that lending to SMEs is likely to increase in the
current economic environment, although this could present
challenges in terms of risk management.
Sri Lankan banks benefit from a substantial share of
customer deposit funding, reflecting their strong domestic
franchises. Deposits have historically funded over 70% of bank
assets.
Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios for the sector
decreased to 13.4% and 14.9%, respectively, at end-H111.
Recognising the need for stronger capitalisation, Fitch notes
that some banks raised Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital in H211.
In the agency's opinion, key challenges facing the Sri
Lankan banking sector include managing asset quality and
accessing capital in the face of rapid expansion, enhancing risk
management capabilities, implementing changes in accounting
standards in line with international norms, and managing the
impact of global market instability.
Fitch rates 19 banks in Sri Lanka, including 11 local
licensed commercial banks, three foreign bank branches, and five
licensed specialised banks.
The report, entitled ' The Sri Lankan Banking Sector', is
available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link
above.